The hay market trade slow; prices steady, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, April 14.
Most producers report demand as light with a few isolated increases in deliveries and the supply of hay is moderate. In addition, the majority of producers have been busy combating the insects. K-State Entomology reports that weevil activity has significantly increased with in the last week, particularly in the north central region. Although the cold weather will slow down the weevils feeding activity, it won’t be cold enough to kill very many larvae. Prices given on a per-ton basis unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $230-$240. Dairy 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$226, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$170. Stock or dry cow, $160-$165. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $110-$125. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $150-$165. Good bluestem grass hay, small squares, $7.50-$8.50/bale, large squares, $100-$110. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$70. Wheat straw, none reported. For the week ending April 11, 10,342 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,603 ton of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold. The average paid by feedlots on April 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $152.66, down $2.65 from the previous month, usage was 596 ton/day, down 14% and total usage was 18,488 tons.
South central:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, alfalfa pellets steady; movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy, 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178. Stock cow, $140-$150. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $95-$110. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots, $140-$150. Sun cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $195-$205, 17% protein, $200-$210, dehydrated 17% protein, $300-$310. Bluestem grass hay, none reported. Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65. Wheat straw, none reported. For the week ending April 11, 5,131 tons of grinding alfalfa and 343 ton of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold. The average paid by feedlots on April 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $138.91, up $1.87 from the previous month, usage was 255 ton/day, down 19% and total usage was 7,897 tons.
Southeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$240. Dairy 1/point RFV. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $115-$125. Ground and delivered, none reported. Good bluestem grass hay, small squares, $125-$135, medium squares, $105-$120, large squares, $90-$110, large rounds, $60-$65. Good brome, small squares, $125-$150, medium to large squares, $110-$120, large rounds, $70-$80. Wheat straw, medium and large squares, $60-$75, large rounds, $55-$65. For the week ending April 11, 1,128 ton of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $205-$215. Premium/supreme dairy, 1/point RFV. Fair/good stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $95-$105. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, $125-$135. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$70. Corn stalks, large rounds $50-$60.
North central/northeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9.50-$10.50/bale. Dairy 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$170. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $100-$110. Ground and delivered, $130-$140. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $6-$7/bale, medium squares, $90-$100, large squares, $85-$100, large rounds, $60-$70. Brome, small squares, $7-$8/bale, large squares, $95-$105, large rounds, $60-$70. Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65. Wheat straw. small squares, $5-$6/bale delivered, large squares, $100-$110 delivered, large rounds, $60-$70. For the week ending April 11, 1,205 ton of grinding alfalfa and 950 ton of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture—USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
