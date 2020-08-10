In the Aug. 4 report, the hay market trade was slow and demand light, prices steady, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service.
Lots of rain was reported last week with all regions reporting at least something. Rain has slowed down haying and is making grinding difficult. Unfortunately, reports are coming in that there has been a lot of hay rained on and not a lot of better quality hay to blend with it. All the rain, however, has reduced the impact of the drought on Kansas.
Southwest:
Supreme alfalfa, large squares, $180-$190, medium squares, $230, small squares, $270; premium/supreme, large squares, $185; premium, large rounds, $180, large squares, $180; good/premium, large squares, $170; good, large squares, $160; fair/good, large rounds, $120-$140 delivered. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $120-$170, delivered feedlot/dairy. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 17% protein, $205; 15% protein, $200. Supreme alfalfa/orchard mix, large squares, $200; fair/good, large rounds, $125. Good bluestem grass, large round, $100, large squares, $100-$110. Good oat hay, large rounds, $110. Good sudan, large rounds, $70.
South central:
Supreme alfalfa, large squares, $210; premium, large squares, $170-$185; good, large square, $125; fair/good, large rounds, $100-$125. Fair/good alfalfa, large rounds, $90-$120 delivered. Fair/good, ground alfalfa, $135-$155 delivered feedlot/dairy. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 17% protein, $200-$210; 15% protein, $185-$200; dehydrated alfalfa pellets, 17% protein, $305-$310. Good alfalfa/oat mix, large rounds, $100. Good alfalfa/wheat mix, large rounds, $120. Good bluestem grass, large square, $110, medium squares, $100. Good brome grass, large square, $100. Good corn stalks, large rounds, $60, large squares, $65. Good sudan, large rounds, $55.
Southeast:
Supreme alfalfa, large squares, $190-$200; good, large square, $150. Fair/good alfalfa, large rounds, $120. Premium bluestem grass, small squares, $120-$150; good/premium, large rounds, $100, large squares, $100; good, large rounds, $65-$85, large square, $95-$120, medium squares, $80-$110, small squares, $120; utility, large rounds, $50. Good brome, medium squares, $95-$110. Wheat straw, rounds, $60.
Northwest:
Good alfalfa, large squares, $150; fair/good, large round, $95; fair/good, large round, $95. Fair/good alfalfa, ground and delivered, $130. Fair/good sudan, large rounds, $95.
North central
Supreme alfalfa, large squares, $225; good/premium, large squares, $150, delivered feedlot/dairy. Fair/good ground alfalfa delivered to feedlot/dairy, $120-$135.
Northeast:
Supreme alfalfa, large squares, $209 delivered; premium, large squares, $176 delivered; good, large round, $150, large square, $150 delivered; fair/good, large rounds, $110-$120, large square, $140-$150. Fair/good ground alfalfa, $130 delivered. Premium bluestem, small square,$7.50/bale; good, large round, $80, delivered. Good brome, large round, $75-$85 delivered, large square, $80-$100 delivered. Wheat straw, large squares, $80-$100, large rounds, $70.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
