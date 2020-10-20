Hay market trade slow and prices remained mostly steady for all hay types in all regions, with hay movement increasing slightly again over the past week, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Oct. 13. No report was issued Oct. 20, and next report will be Oct. 27.
While harvest of row crops continues, hay producers are also still baling hay. Alfalfa, sudan, and milo, corn and bean stalks were all reported as being baled last week, in addition, to a lot of silage being cut. According to the NASS Kansas Crop Progress Report, alfalfa hay production, at 1.70 million tons, is down 33% from last year. Area for harvest, at 530,000 acres, is down 16% from a year ago. Yield of 3.20 tons per acre, is down 0.80 ton from 2019. All other hay production, at 3.96 million tons, is up 4% from last year. Area for harvest, at 2.20 million acres, is up 33% from a year ago. Yield of 1.80 tons per acre, is down 0.50 ton from 2019. Prices below given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa, ground and delivered steady, grinding alfalfa steady to $5 higher, movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $240-$250. Dairy 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$226, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$170. Stock or dry cow, $155-$165. Grinding alfalfa, $135-$150. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $155-$170. Grass hay, large 4x4 squares, $100-$110. For the week ending Oct. 10, 7,228 tons of grinding alfalfa and 225 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold. The average paid by feedlots on Oct. 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $152.90, up .06 from the previous month, usage was 614 tons/day, up 5% and total usage was 18,426 tons.
South central:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, alfalfa pellets, steady; movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy, 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178. Stock cow, $140-$150. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $80-$110, $125-$135 delivered. Ground and delivered, $135-$155. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $185-$200, 17% protein, $200-$210, dehydrated 17% protein, $305-$310. Bluestem grass hay, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $80-$85 delivered. Brome, large 4x4 squares, $100-$120. Sudan, large rounds, $75-$85. Crabgrass, large rounds, $60-$70. Corn stalks, large squares, $65, large rounds, $60. Wheat straw, large 4x4 squares, $55-$65. For the week ending Oct. 10, 5,976 tons of grinding alfalfa and 800 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold. The average paid by feedlots on Oct. 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $132.78, down .87 from the previous month, usage was 329 tons/day, down 16% and total usage was 9,882.5 tons.
Southeast:
Dairy alfalfa steady to .05 higher, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady; movement slow to moderate. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$240. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Stock cow, $145-$155. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $120-$125. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $120-$125, good, 3x4 squares, $100-$120, large 4x4 squares, $95-$110, large rounds, $60-$90. Good brome, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $95-$125, large rounds, $75-$85. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$70. For the week ending Oct. 10, 1,239 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $205-$215. Dairy, premium/supreme 1/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $145-$155. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $95-$100. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, $125-$135. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$70.
North central/northeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay, steady; movement slow. Premium alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$170. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $100-$120. Ground and delivered, $120-$140. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $6.50-$7.50/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $100-$105, large rounds, $60-$90. Brome, small squares, $8.50/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $110-$120, large rounds, $75-$85. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large 4x4 squares, $75-$85, $100-$110 delivered, large rounds, $65-$75. For the week ending Oct. 10, 2,605 tons of grinding alfalfa and 423 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.