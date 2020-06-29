Hay market trade slow and demand light, prices remain fairly steady but with an undertone of strength, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, June 23.
A few more trades and inquiries were reported and likely due to the pressure of the worsening drought. The abnormal heat, low humidity, and gusty winds has exacerbated the lack of precipitation. Many areas welcomed rain over the weekend.
Prices given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $230-$240. Dairy 1/point RFV, Supreme $185-$226, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$170. Stock or dry cow, $160-$165. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, old crop, $110-$125, new crop, $115-$125 delivered, with an instance of new crop grinder hay in the bale at $120 at the edge. Old crop, ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $145-$155; new crop ground and delivered $140-$155. Good bluestem grass hay, small squares, none reported, large squares, $100-$110. For the week ending June 20, 8,498 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,109 ton of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, ground/delivered, alfalfa pellets, steady; grinding alfalfa steady to $5 higher; movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy, 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178. Stock cow, $140-$150. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, old crop, $85-$100, new crop, $105-$115 delivered, old crop, ground and delivered locally to feedlots, $140-$150; new crop, ground and delivered, $130-$145. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $185-$195 with an instance at $200, 17% protein, $195-$210, dehydrated, 17% protein, $300-$310. Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65. Wheat straw, none reported. For the week ending June 20, 5,083 tons of grinding alfalfa and 425 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$240. Dairy 1/point RFV. Stock cow, $140-$150. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $115-$125. Ground and delivered, none reported. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $125-$135, good, medium squares, $105-$120, large squares, $90-$110, large rounds, $60-$65. Good brome, small squares, $125-$150, medium to large squares, $100-$110, large rounds, new crop, $75-$85. Wheat straw, medium and large squares, $60-$70, large rounds, $55-$65. For the week ending June 20, 909 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $205-$215. Dairy, Premium/Supreme 1/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, none reported. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $95-$105. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, $125-$135. Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, new crop, $9/bale. Old crop dairy 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good $150-$170. New crop dairy 1-1.05/pt. Stock cow, none reported. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $100-$110. Ground and delivered, $120-$130. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $6-$7/bale, medium to large squares, $80-$90, large rounds, $55-$65. Brome, small squares, new crop, $8.50/bale, large squares, $90-$100, large rounds, old crop, $55-$65, new crop, $75-$85. Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale delivered, large squares, $70-$80, large rounds, $50-$60. For the week ending June 20, 782 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,025 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.