The hay market trade is slow; demand light; and producers are busy in the fields and the 2020 hay year is well under way, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, June 2.
Most producers state first cutting is short and that it has been difficult find hays true value. Prices given on a per-ton basis unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $230-$240. Dairy 1/point RFV, supreme $185-$226, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$170. Stock or dry cow, $160-$165. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, old crop, $110-$125, new crop $115-$125 delivered, with an instance of new crop grinder hay in the bale at $120 at the edge. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $145-$155, with a few instances at $165. Good bluestem grass hay, small squares, none reported, large squares, $100-$110. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$70. Corn stalks ground and delivered, $65-$75. Wheat straw, none reported. For the week ending May 30, 7,672 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,234 ton of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, alfalfa pellets, steady; movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy, 1/point RFV, supreme $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178. Stock cow, $140-$150. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $85-$100, Ground and delivered locally to feedlots, $140-$150. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $190-$200, 17% protein, $195-$210, dehydrated 17% protein, $300-$310. Bluestem grass hay, none reported. Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65. Wheat straw, none reported. For the week ending May 30, 5,368 tons of grinding alfalfa and 587.5 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$240. Dairy 1/point RFV. Stock cow, $140-$150. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $115-$125. Ground and delivered, none reported. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $125-$135, good, medium squares, $105-$120, large squares, $90-$110, large rounds, $60-$65. Good brome, small squares, $125-$150, medium to large squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $70-$80. Wheat straw, medium and large squares, $60-$70, large rounds, $55-$65. For the week ending May 30, 1,256 ton of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $205-$215. Dairy, premium/supreme 1/point RFV. Fair/good stock cow, none reported. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $95-$105. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, $125-$135. Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65.
North central/northeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, none reported. Old crop dairy 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$170. New crop dairy 1-1.05/pt. Stock cow, none reported. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $100-$110. Ground and delivered, $120-$130. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $6-$7/bale, medium to large squares, $80-$90, large rounds, $55-$65. Brome, small squares, none reported, large squares, $90-$100, large rounds, $55-$65. Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale delivered, large squares, $70-$80, large rounds, $55-$65. For the week ending May 30, 707 tons of grinding alfalfa and 825 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
