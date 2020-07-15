Hay market trade slow and demand light, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, July 14.
Reports have been received that the brakes have been applied to the alfalfa market with usage down significantly. Many report deliveries down by almost half. Most folks are finishing up second cutting and some are into their third and, as with the first cutting, tonnage is down, but quality is good. Prices given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa and ground and delivered steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $230-$240. Dairy 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$226, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$170. Stock or dry cow, $155-$165. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, old crop, $110-$125, new crop, $125-$135 delivered, with an instance at $140-$150; ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, old crop, $145-$155, new crop, $150-$160. Grass hay, large squares, $100-$110. For the week ending July 11, 6,004 tons of grinding alfalfa and 984 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold. The average paid by feedlots on July 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $149.03, down $6.88 from the previous month, usage was 572 tons/day, down 9% and total usage was 17,150.5 tons.
South central:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, alfalfa pellets, steady; movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy, 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178. Stock cow, $140-$150. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, old crop, $85-$100, new crop, $105-$115 delivered, with an instance at $130 delivered. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots, old crop, $140-$150, new crop, $135-$145, with an instance at $150-$155. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $185-$195 with an instance at $200, 17% protein, $195-$210, dehydrated 17% protein, $300-$310. Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65. For the week ending July 11, 4,471 tons of grinding alfalfa and 700 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold. The average paid by feedlots on July 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $131.07, up $0.14 from the previous month, usage was 250 tons/day, down 11% and total usage was 7,490 tons.
Southeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$240. Dairy 1/point RFV. Stock cow, $145-$155. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $115-$125. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $125-$135, good, medium squares, $105-$120, large squares, $90-$110, large rounds, $60-$65. Good brome, small squares, $125-$150, medium to large squares, old crop, $100-$110, large squares, new crop, $110-$120, large rounds, new crop, $75-$85. Wheat straw, medium and large squares, $60-$70, large rounds, $55-$65. For the week ending July 11, 1,199 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $205-$215. Premium/supreme dairy, 1/point RFV. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $95-$105. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, $125-$135. Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65.
North central/northeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay, steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, new crop, $9/bale. Old crop dairy 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$170. New crop dairy 1-1.05/pt. Stock cow, none reported. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $105-$115. Ground and delivered, $120-$135. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, old crop, $6-$7/bale, medium to large squares, $80-$90, large rounds $55-$65. Brome, small squares, new crop, $8.50/bale, large squares, $90-$100, large rounds, old crop, $55-$65, new crop, $75-$85. Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale delivered, medium to large squares, $95-$105, large rounds, $40/bale. For the week ending July 11, 805 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,025 ton of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.