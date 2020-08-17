Hay market trade slow and demand light, prices steady, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Aug. 11.
Very little hay was reported moving last week on limited test. The cooler temperatures last week was a welcome change, but made the hot temperatures over the weekend feel all that much worse. Prices given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa and ground and delivered steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $230-$240. Dairy 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$226, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$170. Stock or dry cow, $155-$165. New crop grinding alfalfa, $125-$135 delivered, with an instance at $140-$150. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, new crop, $150-$160, with an instance at $170. Grass hay, large squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $95-$100. For the week ending Aug. 8, 8,577 tons of grinding alfalfa and 3,309 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, alfalfa pellets, steady; movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy, 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178. Stock cow, $140-$150. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, new crop, $110-$130 delivered. New crop ground and delivered, $135-$145, with an instance at $150-$155. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $185-$195 with an instance at $200, 17% protein, $200-$210, dehydrated 17% protein, $305-$310. Bluestem grass hay, medium to large squares, $100-$110. Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65. For the week ending Aug. 8, 4,356 tons of grinding alfalfa and 625 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$240. Dairy 1/point RFV. Stock cow, $145-$155. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $115-$125. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $125-$150, good, medium squares, $105-$120, large squares, $95-$120, large rounds, $60-$70. Good brome, small squares, $125-$150, medium to large squares, $95-$110, large rounds, new crop, $75-$85. Wheat Straw, medium and large squares, $60-$70, large rounds, $55-$65. For the week ending Aug. 8, 1,158 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $205-$215. Premium/supreme dairy, 1/point RFV. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $95-$100. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, $125-$135. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$70. Wheat straw, large squares, $55-$65.
North central/northeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay, steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares new crop, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$170. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $90-$120. Ground and delivered, $120-$135. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $7-$7.50/bale, large rounds, $70-$80. Brome, small squares, new crop, $8.50/bale, large squares, $120-$125, large rounds, old crop, $55-$65, new crop, $75-$85. Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large squares, $80-$100, large rounds, $40/bale. For the week ending Aug. 8, 1,100 ton of grinding alfalfa and 750 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
