Hay market trade slow; prices steady; demand light to moderate and the supply of hay is moderate, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, April 21.
Most producers have been busy in the fields planting and spraying for insects and weeds. The cold snap seemed to set back some stands of alfalfa, worse in some areas than others, but is expected to bounce back. Rain would be welcome for both southwestern and south-central areas. Prices given on a per-ton basis unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $230-$240. Dairy 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$226, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$170. Stock or dry cow, $160-$165. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $110-$125. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $150-$165. Good bluestem grass hay, small squares, $7.50-$8.50/bale, large squares, $100-$110. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$70. Wheat straw, none reported. For the week ending April 18, 8,577 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,603 ton of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, steady, alfalfa pellets steady to $5 lower; movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy, 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178. Stock cow, $140-$150. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $95-$110. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots, $140-$150. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $195-$200, 17% protein, $195-$210, dehydrated 17% protein, $300-$310. Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65. For the week ending April 18, 5,332 tons of grinding alfalfa and 265 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$240. Dairy 1/point RFV. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $115-$125. Ground and delivered, none reported. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $125-$135, good, medium squares, $105-$120, large squares, $90-$110, large rounds, $60-$65. Good brome, small squares, $125-$150, medium to large squares, $110-$120, large rounds $70-$80. Wheat straw, medium and large squares, $60-$75, large rounds, $55-$65. For the week ending April 18, 1,077 ton of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $205-$215. Dairy, premium/supreme 1/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $95-$105. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, $125-$135. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$70. Corn stalks, large rounds, $50-$60.
North central-northeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9.50-$10.50/bale. Dairy 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$170. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $100-$110. Ground and delivered, $130-$140. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $6-$7/bale, medium squares, $90-$100, large squares, $85-$100, large rounds, $60-$70. Brome, small squares, $7-$8/bale, large squares, $95-$105, large rounds, $60-$70. Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale delivered, large squares, $100-$110 delivered, large rounds, $60-$70. For the week ending April 18, 1,480 ton of grinding alfalfa and 590 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.