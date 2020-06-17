Hay market trade is slow and demand light, on limited test this past week, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, June 16.
Most producers are wrapping up first cutting alfalfa that proved to be 20% to 50% lighter than last year. Brome hay is beginning to get swathed and baled, with mixed results. Many are reporting that some fields look great while other are sparse. The “hot” button issue on everyone’s mind is the hot, dry, windy weather. Worsening drought conditions are beginning to spread east across the state and a long cool drink would be most welcome for all. Prices given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $230-$240. Dairy 1/point RFV, supreme $185-$226, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$170. Stock or dry cow, $160-$165. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, old crop, $110-$125, new crop $115-$125 delivered, with an instance of new crop grinder hay in the bale at $120 at the edge. Old crop, ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $145-$155; new crop ground and delivered, $140-$155. Good bluestem grass hay, small squares, none reported, large squares, $100-$110. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$70. Corn stalks ground and delivered, $65-$75. Wheat straw, none reported. For the week ending June 13, 7,050 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,109 ton of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold. The average paid by feedlots on June 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $155.91, up $2.79 from the previous month, usage was 630 tons/day, up 14% and total usage was 19,542 tons.
South central:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, alfalfa pellets, steady; movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy, 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178. Stock cow, $140-$150. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, old crop, $85-$100, new crop, $100-$110 delivered. Old crop, ground and delivered locally to feedlots, $140-$150, new crop ground and delivered, $130-$145. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $185-$195 with an instance at $200, 17% protein, $195-$210, dehydrated 17% protein, $300-$310. Bluestem grass hay, none reported. Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65. Wheat straw, none reported. For the week ending June 13, 5,132 tons of grinding alfalfa and 500 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold. The average paid by feedlots on June 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $131.03, up $7.01 from the previous month, usage was 281 tons/day, up 8% and total usage was 8,696 tons.
Southeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$240. Dairy 1/point RFV. Stock cow, $140-$150. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $115-$125. Ground and delivered, none reported. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $125-$135, good, medium squares, $105-$120, large squares, $90-$110, large rounds, $60-$65. Good brome, small squares, $125-$150, medium to large squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $70-$80. Wheat straw, medium and large squares, $60-$70, large rounds, $55-$65. For the week ending June 13, 989 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $205-$215. Dairy, Premium/Supreme 1/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, none reported. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $95-$105. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, $125-$135. Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65.
North central/northeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, none reported. Old crop dairy 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$170. New crop dairy 1-1.05/pt. Stock cow, none reported. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $100-$110. Ground and delivered, $120-$130. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $6-$7/bale, medium to large squares, $80-$90, large rounds, $55-$65. Brome, small squares, none reported, large squares, $90-$100, large rounds, $55-$65. Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale delivered, large squares, $70-$80, large rounds, $55-$65. For the week ending June 13, 782 tons of grinding alfalfa and 900 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
