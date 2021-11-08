Hay market prices remain steady for alfalfa and grass hay, and trades remained steady, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Nov. 2.
Most hay activity was quiet as everyone is trying to finish up harvest. The eastern half of the state spent time in the barn working on equipment, as rain moved in last week slowing harvest. Currently, corn, beans, sorghum, and sunflowers harvest are all at or ahead of average. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady, movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $260-$280 with an instance at $315. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock or dry cow, $180-$190. Grinding alfalfa, $180-$190. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $200-$210. Bluestem grass hay, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $85-$95, large rounds, $75/bale. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $85-$95. For the week ending Oct. 30, 10,037 tons of grinding alfalfa and 125 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, alfalfa pellets, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Good stock cow, $165-$175. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $160-$170 delivered. Ground and delivered, $190-$200. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $225-$235, 17% protein, $240-$250, dehydrated 17% protein, $310-$315. Bluestem grass hay, large rounds, $85-$95, large squares, $100-$110. Brome, large rounds, $100-$105, large squares, $110-$120. Oat hay, good large rounds, $120-$125, good 3x4 squares, $130-$135. Sudan, large rounds, $80-$90. For the week ending Oct. 30, 6,551 tons of grinding alfalfa and 482 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, grass hay steady; movement slow to moderate. Horse or goat alfalfa, $250-$260. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Stock cow, $160-$170. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $145-$155. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $120-$130, good 3x3 squares, $115-$125, good 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$120, large rounds, $70-$85. Good brome, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $115-$125, large rounds, $85-$95. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$80. For the week ending Oct. 30, 1,084 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$400 delivered. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.05-1.10/point RFV. Stock cow fair/good, $175-$185. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $160-$170. Oat hay, 3x3 squares, $135-$145. Wheat straw, large squares, $75-$85.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady, movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock cow, $160-$170. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $130-$140; ground and delivered, $155-$165. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $6-$6.50/bale, large 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $130-$140 delivered. Good, large rounds, $90-$100. Brome, small squares, $7.25-$8/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $125-$135, large rounds, $95-$110. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $85-$100. Certified weed free grass mulch, large rounds, $80-$90. For the week ending Oct. 30, 1,585 tons of grinding alfalfa and 252 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
