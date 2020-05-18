The hay market trade was slow; demand light; prices mostly steady with a slight dip in the ground and delivered market, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, May 12.
Most producers state it is difficult to determine alfalfa’s true value given the current circumstances. Most of the activity in the feedlot and dairy hay market is on previously contracted hay. A few producers report that they are starting to lay down some alfalfa and that the first cutting tonnage totals are lower due to freeze damage, insects, and dry conditions. Prices given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, steady, ground and delivered steady to $5 lower; movement slow. premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $230-$240. Dairy 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$226, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$170. Stock or dry cow, $160-$165. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, old crop, $110-$125, new crop, $115-$125 delivered. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $145-$155. Good bluestem grass hay, small squares, $7.50-$8.50/bale, large squares, $100-$110. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$70. Corn stalks, ground and delivered, $65-$75. For the week ending May 9, 7,641 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,035 ton of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, ground/delivered, alfalfa pellets steady, grinding alfalfa steady to $5 lower; movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy, 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178. Stock cow, $140-$150. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $85-$100, Ground and delivered locally to feedlots, $140-$150. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $190-$200, 17% protein, $195-$210, dehydrated 17% protein, $300-$310. Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65. For the week ending May 9, 4,972 tons of grinding alfalfa and 855.5 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$240. Dairy 1/point RFV. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $115-$125. Ground and delivered, none reported. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $125-$135, good, medium squares, $105-$120, large squares, $90-$110, large rounds, $60-$65. Good brome, small squares, $125-$150, medium to large squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $70-$80. Wheat straw, medium and large squares, $60-$70, large rounds, $55-$65. For the week ending May 9, 1,043 ton of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $205-$215. Premium/supreme dairy, 1/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good none reported. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $95-$105. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, $125-$135. Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65.
North central/northeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, grass hay steady, ground/delivered steady to $10 lower; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9.50-$10.50/bale. Dairy 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$170. Stock Cow, none reported. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $100-$110. Ground and delivered, $120-$130. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $6-$7/bale, medium to large squares, $80-$90, large rounds, $55-$65. Brome, small squares, $7-$8/bale, large squares, $90-$100, large rounds, $55-$65. Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale delivered, large squares, $70-$80, large rounds, $55-$65. For the week ending May 9, 1,034 ton of grinding alfalfa and 550 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
