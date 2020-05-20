The hay market trade was slow; demand light; spot market activity on feedlot and dairy hay is virtually inactive, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, May 19.
Most of the activity is on previously contracted hay. Reports are coming in that alfalfa hay is hitting the ground, but tonnages are lower due to freeze damage, insects, and dry conditions. Prices given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $230-$240. Dairy 1/point RFV, supreme $185-$226, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$170. Stock or dry cow, $160-$165. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, old crop, $110-$125, new crop, $115-$125, delivered. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $145-$155. Good bluestem grass hay, small squares, none reported, large squares, $100-$110. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$70. Corn stalks ground and delivered, $65-$75. Wheat straw, none reported. For the week ending May 16, 7,113 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,235 ton of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold. The average paid by feedlots on May 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $153.12, up 0.46 from the previous month, usage was 552 tons/day, down 7% and total usage was 16,572 tons.
South central:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, alfalfa pellets, steady; movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy, 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178. Stock cow, $140-$150. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $85-$100, Ground and delivered locally to feedlots, $140-$150. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $190-$200, 17% protein, $195-$210, dehydrated 17% protein, $300-$310. Bluestem grass hay, none reported. Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65. Wheat straw, none reported. For the week ending May 16, 4,879 tons of grinding alfalfa and 814 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold. The average paid by feedlots on May 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $138.04, down 0.87 from the previous month, usage was 260 ton/day, down 2% and total usage was 7,814 tons.
Southeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$240. Dairy 1/point RFV. Stock cow, $140-$150. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $115-$125. Ground and delivered, none reported. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $125-$135, good, medium squares, $105-$120, large squares, $90-$110, large rounds, $60-$65. Good brome, small squares, $125-$150, medium to large squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $70-$80. Wheat straw, medium and large squares, $60-$70, large rounds, $55-$65. For the week ending May 16, 1,116 ton of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $205-$215. Premium/supreme dairy, 1/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, none reported. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $95-$105. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, $125-$135. Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65.
North central/northeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, none reported. Dairy 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$170. Stock cow, none reported. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $100-$110. Ground and delivered, $120-$130. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $6-$7/bale, medium to large squares, $80-$90, large rounds, $55-$65. Brome, small squares, none reported, large squares, $90-$100, large rounds, $55-$65. Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale delivered, large squares, $70-$80, large rounds, $55-$65. For the week ending May 16, 732 tons of grinding alfalfa and 775 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
