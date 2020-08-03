Hay market trade was slow and demand light to moderate, with steady prices, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, July 28.
Demand remained mostly steady for all regions except for the southwest, where there was an increase in demand. Most contributors received rain last week causing trouble in the hay field but hate to complain about rain in late July. Prices given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Supreme alfalfa, large squares, $180-$190, small squares, $270; premium/supreme, large squares, $185; premium, large rounds, $180, large squares, $180; good, large squares, $160-$165; fair/good, large rounds, $120-$140 delivered. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $145-$170, delivered feedlot/dairy. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 17% protein, $205; 15% protein, $200. Supreme alfalfa/orchard mix, large squares, $200; fair/good, large rounds, $125. Good bluestem grass, large round, $100, large squares, $100-$110. Good oat hay, large rounds, $110.
South central:
Supreme alfalfa, large squares, $210; premium, large squares, $170-$180; good, large square, $125; fair/good, large rounds, $100-$125. Fair/good alfalfa, large rounds, $115, contracted. Fair/good, ground alfalfa, $135-$155 delivered feedlot/dairy. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 17% protein, $200-$210; 15% protein, $185; dehydrated alfalfa pellets, 17% protein, $305-$310. Good alfalfa/wheat mix, large rounds, $120. Good bluestem grass, large square, $110, medium squares, $100. Good brome grass, large square, $100. Good corn stalks, large rounds, $60, large squares, $65. Good sudan, large rounds, $55.
Southeast:
Premium alfalfa, large squares, $170; supreme alfalfa, large squares, $190-$200. Fair/good alfalfa, large rounds, $120. Premium bluestem grass, small squares, $125-$150; good, large rounds, $100, large squares, $50-$120, medium squares, $110, small squares, $120; fair, large rounds, $46; utility, large rounds, $50. Good brome, large squares, $120, medium squares, $95-$110. Wheat straw, rounds, $60.
Northwest:
Supreme alfalfa, large squares, $187-$204, small squares, $275-$375; good/premium, large squares, $150; good, large square, $150; fair/good, large rounds, $95-$100. Fair/good ground alfalfa, $130. Fair/good sudan, large rounds, $95. Wheat straw, large squares, $60.
North central
Supreme alfalfa, large squares, $225; fair/good, large rounds, $90, delivered feedlot/dairy. Fair/good ground alfalfa delivered to feedlot/dairy, $120 Good brome, large rounds, $80.
Northeast:
Supreme alfalfa, large squares, $205-$209 delivered; premium, large squares, $176 delivered; good, large round, $150, large square, $150-$160 delivered; fair/good, large rounds, $110-$120, large square, $140-$150. Fair/good ground alfalfa, $130-$135 delivered. Premium bluestem, small square,$7.50/bale; good, large round, $80, delivered. Good brome, large round, $75-$85 delivered, large square, $125 delivered. Wheat straw, small squares, $5.50/bale, large squares, $80-$100, large rounds, $70.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
