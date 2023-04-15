Compared to the last report demand remains good, prices remained steady, trade activity remains slow, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, April 11.
According to the latest USDA Kansas Crop Progress and Condition report in terms of topsoil moisture conditions (April 9, USDA), the percentage of topsoil moisture rated short to very short was 80% in Kansas. The categorical percent area for drought conditions did not change much. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady, movement slow. Supreme horse alfalfa, small squares, $12-$14/bale. Dairy, 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good stock or dry cow, $300-$315. Grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $290-$300, large 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $300-$310. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $340-$350. Alfalfa/grass hay mix ground and delivered, $300-$320. Bluestem grass hay, $150-$160. For the week ending April 8, 5,095 tons of grinding alfalfa and 572 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered, and alfalfa pellets steady, movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $325/ton. Dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good stock cow, $295-$305. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $290-$300 delivered, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $315-$325 delivered. Alfalfa ground and delivered, $315-$325; Alfalfa/soybean, ground and delivered, $300-$315. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $325-$335, 17% protein, $345-$350, dehydrated 17% protein, $395-$400. Sudan, large rounds, $125-$130. Corn stalks, large rounds, $110-$120. For the week ending April 8, 6,038.5 tons of grinding alfalfa and 262.50 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, grass hay steady, movement slow. Dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good stock cow, $260-$270. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large 3x4 squares, $260-$270. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $160-$165, good 3x4 squares, $160-$170, large rounds, $140-$150. Brome, large rounds, $135-$145. Corn stalks, large rounds, $120-$130 delivered. For the week ending April 8, 1,344 tons of grass hay was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa and grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $345-$355 delivered, 3x3 squares, $305-$320 delivered. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large 3x4 squares, $300-$315. Milo stalks, large rounds, $145-$150.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered and bluestem grass hay steady, movement slow. Alfalfa: Dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Premium horse hay, small squares, $12.50-$13.50/bale, 3x4 squares, $290-$300. Stock cow 3x4 squares, $230-$240. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $235-$245, large 3x4 squares, $270-$280 delivered. Alfalfa ground and delivered, $275-$300. Alfalfa/prairie grass mix, ground and delivered, $270-$275. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $8-$8.50/bale, large 3x4 squares, $150-$160, good large rounds, $150-$160. Brome, small squares, $9-$9.50/bale. Sudan, large 3x4 squares, $130-$140 delivered. Wheat straw,: small squares, $6/bale, large rounds, $110-$115, large squares, $115-$125. Corn stalks, large squares, $140-$150 delivered. For the week ending April 8, 613.5 tons of grinding alfalfa and 300 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
