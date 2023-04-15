HAY

Compared to the last report demand remains good, prices remained steady, trade activity remains slow, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, April 11.

According to the latest USDA Kansas Crop Progress and Condition report in terms of topsoil moisture conditions (April 9, USDA), the percentage of topsoil moisture rated short to very short was 80% in Kansas. The categorical percent area for drought conditions did not change much. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.

