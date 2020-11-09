Hay market trade and demand picked up considerably during the week ending Oct. 31 with a number of large trades helping to boost those totals, according to the Kansas Department of Agricutlure-USDA Market News Service, Nov. 2.
Alfalfa price strengthened across the state as it seems there are some questions on the availability of hay later this winter and folks are seeking to purchase hay before winter really sets in. Prices given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa steady to .05 higher, grinding alfalfa steady, ground and delivered steady to $5 higher, movement good to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $240-$250. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$226, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$170. Stock or dry cow, $155-$165. Grinding alfalfa, $135-$150. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $160-$170. Grass hay, small squares, $8/bale, large 4x4 squares, $100-$110. Wheat straw, large 3x4 squares, $85-$95. For the week ending Oct. 31, 12,823 tons of grinding alfalfa and 3,225 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa steady, ground/delivered steady to $5 higher, grinding alfalfa steady to $15, alfalfa pellets, steady; movement moderate. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy, 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $80-$140, $125-$145 delivered. Ground and delivered, $140-$155, with an instance at $160. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $185-$205, 17% protein, $200-$210, dehydrated 17% protein, $305-$310. Bluestem grass hay, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $60-$90. Brome, large 4x4 squares, $100-$120, large rounds, $95-$100. Teff, large 3x4 squares, $135-$145, large rounds, $120-$130. Sudan, large rounds, $75-$85. Crabgrass, large rounds, $60-$70. Milo ground and delivered, $85-$95. Corn stalks, large squares, $65, large rounds, $60. Wheat straw, large 4x4 squares, $55-$65. For the week ending Oct. 31, 9,636 tons of grinding alfalfa and 825 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy alfalfa ground/delivered, grass hay steady; grinding alfalfa steady to $5 higher; movement slow to moderate. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$240. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Stock cow, $145-$155. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $125-$130. Ground and delivered, none reported. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $120-$125, good 3x3 squares, $100-$120, good, 3x4 squares, $100-$120, large 4x4 squares, $95-$105, large rounds, $60-$90. Good brome, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $95-$125, large rounds, $75-$85. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$70. For the week ending Oct. 31, 1,472 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $220-$230. Dairy, premium/supreme 1/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $145-$155. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $95-$105. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, $125-$135. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$70.
North central/northeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay, steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$170. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $100-$120. Ground and delivered, $120-$140. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $5.50-$6.50/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $100-$105, large rounds, $60-$90. Brome, small squares, $6.50-$7.50/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $110-$120, large rounds, $75-$85. Sudan, large rounds, none reported. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large 4x4 squares, $75-$85, $100-$110 delivered, large rounds, $65-$75. For the week ending Oct. 31, 724 tons of grinding alfalfa and 435.5 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agricutlure-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
