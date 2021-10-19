Hay market prices remain steady for alfalfa and grass hay while trades picked up a bit, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Oct. 19
A myriad of issues is facing agriculture currently causing feed price to rise; and include, higher oil, fertilizer and grain price, a slowdown in parts, equipment, trucking, and labor, then there is the drought. Due to these factors, many are looking for hay to become the main feed source for producers this winter. Presently hay seems to be readily available, as most end users are currently full. Rain blessed some across the state again last week slowing harvest but helping the soil profile. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady, movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $260-$280 with an instance at $300. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock or dry cow, $180-$190. Grinding alfalfa, $175-$185. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $200-$210. Bluestem grass hay, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $80-$90. Wheat straw, large rounds, $65-$75. For the week ending Oct. 16, 8,220 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,525 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold. The average paid by feedlots on Oct. 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $202.03, up $1.44 from the previous month, usage was 583 tons/day, down 12% and total usage was 16,770.5 tons.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, alfalfa pellets, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Good stock cow, $165-$175. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $160-$170 delivered. Ground and delivered, $190-$200. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $220-$235, 17% protein, $240-$250, dehydrated 17% protein, $310-$315. Bluestem grass hay, large squares, $100-$110. Brome, large rounds, $80-$90. Oat hay, good 3x4 squares, $110-$120. For the week ending Oct. 16, 6,622 tons of grinding alfalfa and 270 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold. The average paid by feedlots on Oct. 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $182.07, up $5.06 from the previous month, usage was 300 tons/day, up 5% and total usage was 9,004 tons.
Southeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, grass hay steady; movement slow to moderate. Horse or goat alfalfa, $250-$260. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Stock cow $160-$170. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $145-$155. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $120-$130, good 3x3 squares, $115-$125, good, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$120, large rounds, $70-$85. Good brome, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $115-$125, large rounds, $85-$95. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$80. For the week ending Oct. 16, 1,607 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$400 delivered. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.05-1.10/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $175-$185. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $160-$170. Oat hay, 3x3 squares, $135-$145. Wheat straw, large squares, $75-$85.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady, movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock cow, $160-$170. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $130-$140; Ground and delivered, $155-$165. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $5.50-$6/bale, large 3x4 to 4x4 squares, new crop, $120-$130, good, large rounds new crop $100-$120, premium, large rounds, $120-$130. Brome, small squares, $7.25-$8/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $125-$135, large rounds, $95-$110. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $85-$100. Certified weed free grass mulch large rounds, $80-$90. For the week ending Oct. 16, 510 tons of grinding alfalfa and 150 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
