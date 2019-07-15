In Nebraska, old crop alfalfa steady on a thin test, June 28. Moderate demand for all other hay. No report issued because of July 4th holiday.
Prices given on a per-ton basis unless otherwise noted. All hay prices come from USDA Market News Service, www.ams.usda.gov/market-news/hay-reports.
Eastern/central—Premium alfalfa, large squares, new crop, $180; good, large squares, $155-$170, old crop, $140-$155; large rounds, $125-$135, old crop, $90-$120. Premium grass, small squares, $160-$170. Dehydrated alfalfa pellets, 17% protein protein, $330; organic dehydrated alfalfa pellets, 16% protein protein, $375; Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein protein, $300.
Platte Valley—Ground and delivered alfalfa, $135-$155. Ground and delivered alfalfa-stubble mix, $125-$135. Oat/cane mix ground and delivered, $115. Ground and delivered cornstalks, $95-$110. Dehydrated alfalfa pellets, 17% protein protein, $250.
Western—Premium alfalfa, large squares, new crop, $175-$180; good, large squares, $135-$155. Ground and delivered alfalfa, $153-$158. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein protein, $255.
In South Dakota, alfalfa and grass hay steady to weaker undertones. Demand rather good for all types of hay, June 28.
East River—Supreme alfalfa, $240; premium, large squares, $235, $275 delivered out of state; good/premium, large squares, $180; fair, large rounds, $130-$150. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $245; 17% protein, $250. Alfalfa meal, 17% protein, $255. Fair grass, large rounds, $120. Rye grass, large rounds, $130. Premium alfalfa/grass mix, large squares, $220. Straw, large squares, $150.
West River—Alfalfa, no reported sales. Grass, no reported sales. Alfalfa/grass mix, no reported sales.
In Iowa, July 3 new hay that hit the market the last two weeks has been snapped up. Overall, the hay quality was below what growers were hoping for. New crop straw was in short supply as the wheat harvest has been stopped by intermitent rains.
Supreme alfalfa, small squares, $280-$315; premium, small squares, $265; good, small squares, $160-$200, large squares, $210-$230, large rounds, $250. Premium organic alfalfa, large squares, $120, small squares, $350. Premium alfalfa/grass, small squares, $320-$350, large squares, $200-$280; good, small squares, $170, large squares, $140-$155; fair, large rounds, $120-$145. Premuim grass, large squares, $200; good, small squares, $140-$160, large squares, $135-$150; fair, large rounds $114; utility, large rounds, $75-$100. Corn stalks, large rounds, $30-$45. Wheat straw, large squares, $135-$140, small squares, $175-$180. Oat, small squares, old crop, $175.
In Wyoming, June 27, compared to last week new crop hay sold fully steady. Demand was good from out of state buyers for large and small squares.
Due to Fourth of July holiday, the next released report will be July 11.
Eastern—Good alfalfa, large squares, new crop, $160. Premium alfalfa/grass, large squares, new crop, $200; good ,large squares, $180. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $255.
Central/western—Good alfalfa, large squares, new crop, $160. Grass mix, small squares, new crop, $200. Certified weed seed free alfalfa cubes, bulk $230-$240, 50 pound bags, $280.
In Colorado, June 27, compared to last week, trade activity and demand moderate.
Northeast—Supreme alfalfa, large squares, $180; good, 90# 2-string, $155 ($7/bale). Premium alfalfa/grass mix, large squares, $260, retail/stable. Good orchard/brome grass, medium squares, $215, rain damaged retail/stable; premium, small squares, $8.50/bale, retail/stable; good, $280 ($8 per bale), retail/stable; good, $265 ($7.50/bale), rain damaged, retail/stable. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
Southeast—Utility/fair alfalfa, large squares, $150, delivered; premium, medium squares, $220, retail/stable, small squares, $240 ($7.80/bale), retail/stable. Premium alfalfa/grass mix, small squares, $235-$265 ($7-$8/bale), retail/stable. Good sorghum sedan grass, rounds, $95 delivered. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
San Luis Valley Areas—No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
Southwest—Supreme alfalfa, large squares, $180. Premium alfalfa/grass mix, small squares, $245 ($8/bale), retail/stable. No reported quotes from all other classes of hay.
Mountains/northwest—Good grass, large squares, $215, old crop; Premium, small squares, $320 ($8.75/bale), retail/stable. Premium alfalfa/grass mix, small squares, $435-$535 ($12/bale), retail/stable. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
In Missouri, June 27, hay supplies are moderate, demand is moderate. Hay prices are fully steady.
Supreme alfalfa (RFV <185), $185-$225, small squares, $7-$9/bale; premium (RFV 170-180), $170-$200; good (RFV 150-170), $120-$160, small squares, $5-$7/bale; fair (RFV 130-150) $100-125. Good mixed grass, $100-$125, small squares, $6-$8/bale (some alfalfa/grass mix); fair/good, $75-$100, small squares, $4-$6/bale; fair, large rounds, $40-$70/bale. Good Bromegrass, $120-$150; fair/good, $60-$100. Wheat hay, large rounds, $40-$60/bale.
Wheat straw, small squares, $3-$6/bale.
In Oklahoma,June 27, once again the hay trade continues very slow across much of the state.
This report will not be issued July 4.
Central—Good alfalfa, $165. No grass hay trades reported.
Eastern—No alfalfa or grass hay trades reported.
Western—No alfalfa or grass hay trades reported.
In Texas, June 28, compared to last report, hay traded mostly weak to 10 lower on light to moderate movement.
This report will not be issued next week for the 4th of July holiday. Report will resume July 12.
Panhandle/High Plains—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, delivered, $240-$250; good/premium, $210-$240; premium/supreme, small bales, delivered, $290-$330, $8.75-$10/bale. Ground alfalfa, delivered to feedlots, average, $190-$195. Calf, $205-$210. Premium/supreme, coastal bermuda, large bales, delivered, $210-$230; good/premium, $145-$165, small bales, delivered, $360-$380, $11-$11.50/bale. Wheat, large bales, delivered, $165-$190. Rained on, $90-$120. Good/premium, small bales, delivered, $250, $7.50/bale.
Far West Texas/Trans Pecos: Premium/supreme alfalfa, small squares, delivered local or FOB, $275-$290, $8-$9/bale, large squares, FOB, $250-$290; good/premium, $260.
North/central/east—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, delivered, $260. Good/premium coastal bermuda, small squares, FOB, $297-$330, $9-$10/bale, large rounds, FOB, $120-$130, $60-$65/roll; fair/good, $90-$120, $45-$60/bale.
South—Good/premium coastal bermuda, small squares, FOB, $264-$297, $8-$9/bale, large rounds: FOB and delivered locally, $140, $50-$70/roll; fair/good, $165-$264, $5-$8/bale.
In New Mexico, July 5, compared to last week, alfalfa hay large bales prices steady. Trade active,demand good.
East—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $225-$245; good, $200-$220 delivered to dairies. Baled wheat hay, $150-$180, small squares, $12/bale. Oat hay, small squares, $8/bale.
Southeast—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $230; good, $215-$220 delivered to dairies; small squares, bundle (21 bales) two tie, $300-$340, loaded on truck. Wheat hay, large bales, $170-$190.
South/southwest—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $200-$220, bundle (21 bales) three tie, $200-$230, two tie, $7-$10/bale FOB; good, 1$50-$200; fair, $130-$150 delivered to dairies. Wheat hay, large squares, $150-$200, rounds, $110, small bales, two tie, $4.50-$8/bale. Oat hay, $150-$180.
North central—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $200 delivered to dairies, small squares, three tie, $19, two tie, $8-$10/bale. Grass hay, small squares, $10-$12/bale. Oat hay, large bales, $165-$180.
In Minnesota, July 2, hay sales steady.
Premium alfalfa, large squares, $150-$160; good, large squares, $130; fair, small squares, $105, large rounds, $95-$100; utility, large rounds, $75-$90. Good grass, large rounds, $120; fair, large rounds, $80-$105; utility, large rounds, $55-$65. Fair alfalfa/grass mix, small squares, $125, large rounds, $90-$115; utility, large rounds, $60-$85, very poor, $30.
In Montana, June 28, alfalfa hay in rounds sold generally steady to weak on old crop. New crop hay sales have started to pop up, however limited volumes are being found. Due to very light sales receipts this report will be released bi-monthly until early August when heavier receipts can be confirmed.
Supreme alfalfa, large squares, $160-$165, new crop; fair/good, large rounds, $75-$90; utility, large rounds, $65-$85. Fair grass/alfalfa, large rounds, $75-$90. Good grass, large rounds, $110; fair, large rounds, $75-$85; utility, large rounds, $65-$70. Premium timothy grass, small squares, $225-$240; good, small squares, $160-$180.
