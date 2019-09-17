In Nebraska, compared to last week hay sold fully steady, according to the USDA Market News Service, Sept. 13.
Small squares of premium grass hay sold $10 higher. Alfalfa pellets sold steady. Demand improved this week as many contacts noted several calls and more confirmed sales on hay.
Prices given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted. All hay market reports courtesy of USDA Market News Service, www.ams.usda.gov/market-news/hay-reports.
Eastern/central—Good alfalfa, large rounds, $100-$105; fair, large rounds, $85. Premium prairie hay, large rounds, $125-$130, small squares, $170-$180; good, large rounds, $100-$110. Dehydrated alfalfa pellets, 17% protein, $320.
Platte Valley—Good alfalfa, large rounds, $105. Premium grass hay, large rounds, $120-$130. Oat hay, large rounds, $80. Ground and delivered alfalfa, $140-$145. Ground and delivered alfalfa-cornstalk mix, $125-$135. Oat/cane mix, ground and delivered, $115. Ground and delivered corn stalks, $110. Dehydrated alfalfa pellets, 17% protein, $275; sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $240.
Western—Good alfalfa, large squares, $140-$160. Straw, large squares, $65-$80. Ground and delivered alfalfa, $153-$158. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $255.
In South Dakota, alfalfa and grass mostly steady, reported sales still rather limited. Good demand for high quality alfalfa hay, especially from out of state buyers, demand only moderate for lower quality hay as this supply is more plentiful due to the persistent summer rains.
East River—Premium alfalfa, large squares, $230, small squares, $6.50/bale; fair/good, large squares, $165; fair, large rounds, $120-$130; utility, large rounds and squares, $100. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $245; 17% protein, $250. Alfalfa meal, 17% protein, $255. Good grass, large rounds, $120; fair, large rounds, $80-$110; utility, large rounds, $65. Premium alfalfa/grass mix, large squares, $225; fair, large squares, $135. Sudan grass, large rounds, baleage, $100 delivered. Straw, large rounds, $90-$100, large squares, $110-$120.
West River—No reported alfalfa, grass or alfalfa/grass mix sales.
In Iowa, prices were lower this week, reflecting the quality of hay and straw as most of the best quality hay has moved through the market place. Wheat straw is beginning to creep into Iowa markets.
Supreme alfalfa, small squares, $280-$340; premium, small squares, $210-$240, large squares, $200, large rounds, $200; good, small squares, $200. Premium alfalfa/grass, small squares, $210-$240; good, large squares, $175-$180, large rounds, $140-$160. Premium grass, small squares, $230; good, large squares, $120-$180, large rounds, $100-$160; fair, large squares, $80, large rounds, $65-$100; utility, large rounds, $40-$60. Corn stalks, large rounds, $25-$45. Oat straw, small squares, $180-$200, large squares, $150, large rounds, $70-$85.
In Wyoming, compared to last week hay sold fully steady to firm. Demand was moderate to good from local buyers with very good demand from out of state buyers.
Eastern—Premium alfalfa, large squares, $180; good, large squares, $150-$160; fair, large squares, $140; premium, small squares, $270. Good/premium alfalfa/grass, large squares, $200-$215. Straw, large squares, $70-$80. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $255.
Central/western—Good alfalfa, large squares, $160-$165; fair, large squares, $120-$130; premium, small squares, $200-$210. Premium alfalfa/orchard grass, small squares, $225; fair, large squares, $120-$130. Good/premium timothy, large squares, $240; premium, small squares, $235-$250. Fair mix grasses, large squares, $120-$130. Certified weed seed free alfalfa cubes, bulk, $230-$240, 50 pound bags, $280.
In Colorado, compared to last week, trade activity and demand light.
Northeast—Supreme alfalfa, large squares, $190, small squares, $285 ($8.50/bale), retail/stable; good, large squares $150; fair, large squares, $135, delivered. Premium alfalfa/grass, small squares, $280-$300 ($8-$8.50/bale), retail/stable; good, $265 ($8/bale), weedy, retail/stable; supreme, large rounds, $230, retail/stable. Premium alfalfa/orchard mix, large squares, $270, retail/stable. Premium orchard/brome grass mix, small squares, $315 ($9/bale), retail/stable. Premium grass, small squares, $335 ($10/bale), retail/stable. Premium rye grass, small squares, $290 ($8/bale), retail/stable. Good oat hay, large squares, $125. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
Southeast—Premium alfalfa, small squares, $322.50 ($10/bale), retail/stable. Premium grass, small squares, $315 ($9/bale), retail/stable. Premium timothy/brome grass mix, medium squares, $230, retail/stable. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
San Luis Valley—Good alfalfa, large squares, $200, organic. Premium grass, large squares, $180. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
Southwest—Supreme alfalfa, large squares, $180. No reported quotes from all other classes of hay.
Mountains/northwest—Premium meadow grass hay, small squares, $275 ($7.50/bale), retail/stable. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
In Missouri, hay movement has slowed quite a bit and prices are weak with several sellers lowering asking prices in an effort to move some hay before winter. Hay supplies are moderate, demand is light to moderate. Hay prices are steady to weak.
Supreme alfalfa (RFV <185) $185-$225, small squares, $7-$9/bale; premium (RFV 170-180) $170-$200; good (RFV 150-170) $120-$160, small squares, $5-$7/bale; fair (RFV 130-150) $100-$125. Good mixed grass hay, $80-120, small squares, $6-$8/bale (some alfalfa/grass mix); fair/good, $60-$80, small squares, $4-$6/bale; fair, large rounds, $35-$50/bale (mostly $35-$45/bale.) Good bromegrass, $80-$120; fair/good, $50-$80. Wheat hay, large rounds, $40-$55/bale. Wheat straw, small squares, $3-$6/bale.
In Oklahoma, alfalfa and hay movement slow and prices remain steady for all classes. Hay trade has been sluggish as producers hoping a higher feed price would encourage more hay feeding, however feed prices have held relatively low, thus hurting the demand for hay.
Central—Supreme alfalfa, small squares, FOB picked up in the barn, $14-$15/bale; premium, $242-$244, delivered to Texas; good, $180-$190, delivered in Oklahoma. Good grass hay, $55-$65/bale, $9 per small square bale in barn, $6 out of the field FOB.
Eastern—No alfalfa trades reported. Good/fair grass hay, $50-$60/bale delivered Louisiana and Texas.
Western—Good alfalfa, $200 delivered to Texas; grinder, $100 FOB. No grass hay sales confirmed.
In Texas, hay trades were mostly steady to firm. Trading activity moderate on light demand. Margins continue to be very tight on feeding rations for feeders and dairymen, which has slowed hay trade as they try to settle on a price.
Panhandle/High Plains—Premium/supreme, large squares, delivered, $235-$255; good/premium, $185-$195; premium, small bales, delivered, $264-$272, $8-$8.25/bale. Ground alfalfa, delivered to feedlots, average, $190-$205. Calf, $210-$225. Premium/supreme coastal bermuda, large bales, delivered, $145-$165, small bales, $264, $8/bale Wheat, large bales, delivered, beardless, $120-$145. Rained on, $95-$110. Sorghum, large bales, delivered, $140-$150. Cotton burrs, ground and delivered, $90-$100.
Far west/Trans Pecos—Premium/supreme alfalfa, small squares, delivered local or FOB, $290-$330, $10-$11/bale, large squares, FOB, $250-$265; good/premium, $230-$245.
North/central/east—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, delivered, $255-$260. Good/premium coastal bermuda, small squares, FOB, $8-$10/bale, large rounds, FOB, $65-$75/roll.
South—Good/premium coastal bermuda, small squares, FOB, $8-$10/bale, large rounds, FOB and delivered locally, $120-$160, $60-$80/roll; fair/good, $5-$8/bale. Fair grass mix, $100-$110, $50-$55/roll.
In New Mexico, compared to last week, alfalfa hay large bales prices steady. Trade limited, demand moderate. Regions in 4th cutting, with some starting on the fifth cutting. Limited, spotty rainfall reported over the week in the state.
Eastern—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $230-$260; good, $200-$220, delivered to dairies. Baled wheat hay, $150-$180, small bales $12/bale. Oat hay, small squares, $8/bale.
Southeast—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $220; good, $200-$210 delivered to dairies. Premium/supreme alfalfa, small squares, bundle (21 bales) two tie, $320 loaded on truck. Wheat hay, large bales, $170-$190 per.
South/southwest—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $200-$250, small squares, bundle (21 bales) three tie, $200-$230, two tie, $7-$10/bale FOB; good, $150-$200; fair, $130-$150 delivered to dairies. Wheat hay, large squares, $150-$200, round bales, $110, small bales two tie, $4.50-$8/bale. Oat hay, $150-$180.
North central—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $200 delivered to dairy, small squares, three tie, $19, two tie, $8-$10/bale; organic two tie, $11/bale. Alfalfa/grass mix, small squares, organic, two tie, $11/bale. Cow hay, $7/bale. Grass hay, small squares, $10-$12/bale. Oat hay, large bales, $165-$180.
In Minnesota, Sept. 12, the hay trade was steady.
Fair alfalfa, large rounds, $105-$110; utility, large rounds, $60-$70. Fair alfalfa/grass mix, large rounds, $75. Fair grass, large rounds, $70-$80, small squares, $100; utility, large rounds, $55-$65. Fair oat hay, large rounds, $85. Wheat straw, large rounds, $41/bale. Wheat hay, large rounds, $50.
In Montana, alfalfa hay sold fully steady. Market activity continues to be slow. Hay in rounds continues to be a large discount to squares as supplies of rounds are very large. Old crop hay continues to sell. However, buyers are purchasing this hay at a $10-$20 discount to new crop.
Supreme alfalfa, large squares, $160-$165; premium, large squares, $150-$160, small squares, $225; good, large squares, $130-$135, export, $125, large rounds, $110-$120, small squares, $175-$180; fair/good, large squares, $110-$125, large rounds, $75-$100, old crop, $60-$75, small squares, $140; utility, large rounds, $40-$60, large squares, $90-$110. Premium grass/alfalfa, small squares, $180; good, large rounds, $145; fair, large squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $75-$90. Premium grass, large rounds, $125; good, large rounds, $85-$110; fair, large squares, $100-$125, large rounds, $75-$80; utility, large rounds, $65-$75. Premium timothy grass, small squares, $240-$270; good, small squares, $160-$180. Barley hay, large squares, $40. Barley straw, large rounds, $40. Wheat straw, south central, large squares, $40, large rounds, $40.
Source: USDA Market News Service, www.ams.usda.gov/market-news/hay-reports.
