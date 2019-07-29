Hay market trade and demand remains slow, in part because everyone is in the hay field baling hay, but also supplies are good, particularly for grinder hay. This market seems to be still trying to find itself; pinning down new crop hay prices has proven difficult this season. There has been a wide variety in price being reported, even within the same region, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture—USDA Market News Service, July 23.
Southwest: Dairy/grinding alfalfa and ground/delivered, steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $225-$235. Supreme dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, $185-$226; premium, $170-$195; good, $160-$170. Stock or dry cow, new crop, $160-$180. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, new crop, $120-$140, with instances at $145-$155. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, new crop, $150-$170, with an instance at $180-$185. Buffalo/bermuda mix, small squares, $6.50-$7.50/bale, large rounds, $65-$75. Wheat straw, large rounds, $50-$60. For the week ending July 20, 7,914 tons of grinding alfalfa and 175 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported delivered.
South central: Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, alfalfa pellets, steady; movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $200-$210. Supreme dairy, 1-1.10/point RFV, $195-$225; premium, $175-$200; good, $165-$175. Stock cow, $140-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, new crop, $90-$110. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots, new crop, $140-$150. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $200-$210, 17% protein, $210-$220; dehydrated 17% protein, $305-$315. Teff hay, medium squares, $135-$145. For the week ending July 20, 4,106 tons of grinding alfalfa and 245 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported delivered.
Southeast: Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady; movement slow to moderate. Horse or goat alfalfa, $220-$240. Dairy 1-1.10/point RFV. Stock cow, $150-$180. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, none reported. Ground and delivered, none reported; Good bluestem grass hay, new crop, medium to large squares, $85-$110, large rounds, $80-$100. Good brome, new crop, small squares, $$130-$140, medium to large squares, $120-$150, large rounds, $90-$100, lesser quality, $75-$85. Wheat straw, medium and large squares, $75-$90. For the week ending July 20, 1,280 tons of grass hay was delivered.
Northwest: Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $215-$225. Premium/supreme dairy, 1-1.05/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, new crop, $105-$115 with instances at $125-$140. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, $125-$135.
North central/northeast: Dairy alfalfa, grass hay, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, new crop, small squares, $9.50-$10.50/bale. Supreme dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, $185-$210; premium, $170-$195; good, $160-$170. Stock cow, none reported. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, new crop, $100-$115. Ground and delivered, $130-$140. Bluestem grass hay, none reported. Brome, small squares, $7.50-$8.50/bale delivered, medium to large squares, $140-$150, large rounds, $95-$105, lesser quality, $75-$85; Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale delivered, large rounds, $50-$60. For the week ending July 20, 407 tons of grinding alfalfa and 400 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported delivered.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.