Hay market trade, activity and demand is slow. The hot and dry weather has everyone busy in the hay field baling hay. The slow start to the hay season, due to the abundance of rain, has everyone scratching their heads and pricing is all over the map. In general, there seems to be a softening of the market for all types of hay.
Southwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa and ground/delivered, steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $225-$235. Supreme dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, $185-$226; premium, $170-$195; good, $160-$170. Stock or dry cow, new crop, $160-$180. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, new crop, $120-$130. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, new crop, $150-$170. Grass hay, buffalo/bermuda mix, small squares, $6.50-$7.50/bale, large rounds, $65-$75. Wheat straw, large rounds, $50-$60. For the week ending July 13, 7,217 tons of grinding alfalfa and 150 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported delivered. The average paid by feedlots on July 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $179.04, down $11.04 from the previous month, usage was 666 tons/day, up 4.0 percent, and total usage was 19,975 tons.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa ground/delivered, alfalfa pellets, steady; grinding alfalfa steady to 10 lower, movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $200-$210. Supreme dairy, 1-1.10/point RFV, $195-$225; premium, $175-$200; good, $165-$175. Stock cow, $140-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, new crop, $90-$110. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots, new crop, $140-$150. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $200-$210, 17% protein, $210-$220, dehydrated, 17% protein, $295-$305. For the week ending July 13, 4,101 tons of grinding alfalfa and 100 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported delivered. The average paid by feedlots on July 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $163.48, down $10.94 from the previous month, usage was 249 tons/day, and total usage was 7,470.5 tons.
Southeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, grass hay steady to $15 lower; movement slow to moderate. Horse or goat alfalfa, $220-$240. Dairy 1-1.10/point RFV. Stock cow, $170-$180. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, none reported. Ground and delivered, none reported. Good bluestem grass hay, new crop, medium to large squares, $85-$100, large rounds, none reported. Good brome, new crop, small squares, $130-$140, medium to large squares, $125-$150, large rounds, $90-$100, lesser quality, $75-$85. Wheat straw, medium and large squares, $75-$90. For the week ending July 13, 1,138 tons of grass hay was delivered.
Northwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $215-$225. Premium/supreme dairy, 1-1.05/point RFV. Fair/good stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, new crop, $105-$115. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, $125-$135.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa steady; grass hay $1-$5 lower, steady; grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady to $25 lower; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, new crop, small squares, $9.50-$10.50/bale. Supreme dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, $185-$210; premium, $170-$195; good, $160-$170. Stock cow, none reported. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, new crop, $105-$115. Ground and delivered, $130-$140. Bluestem grass hay, none reported. Brome, small squares, $7.50-$8.50/bale delivered, medium to large squares, $140-$150, large rounds, $95-$105, lesser quality, $75-$85. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale delivered, large rounds, $50-$60. For the week ending July 13, 253 tons of grinding alfalfa and 400 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported delivered.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
