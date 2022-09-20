Compared to the last report, the hay market bumped up a little in all regions in response to the short supply and deteriorating drought conditions, according to the Kansas Department of Agricutlure-USDA Market News Service, Sept. 20.
Producers in many parts of the state saw some rain this past week but, once again, for most it wasn’t enough to move the needle on the drought. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Dairy alfalfa steady, grinding alfalfa steady to $15 higher, ground and delivered $10-$25 higher, movement slow to moderate. Horse alfalfa, supreme, small squares, new crop, $10-$12/bale. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV, supreme $240-$280, premium, $230-$260, good, $195-$240. Good stock or dry cow, $280-$285. Grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $270-$280 delivered, large 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $255-$265. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $285-$295. Bluestem grass hay, large rounds, $170-$180 delivered, small squares, $8/bale. For the week ending Sept. 17, 6,138.5 tons of grinding alfalfa and 500 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa steady, grinding alfalfa and ground and delivered steady to $10 higher, alfalfa pellets $10 to $30 higher, movement moderate. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV, supreme, $240-$280, premium, $230-$260, good, $195-$240. Good stock cow, $250-$280. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $230-$235 delivered, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $235-$245 delivered. Ground and delivered, $245-$255. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% , $265-$285, 17% protein, $265-$290, dehydrated 17% protein, $310-$315. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $160-$165, large 3x4 squares, $130-$140, large rounds, $100-$110. Brome, small squares, $/bale, 3x4 squares, $145-$155, large rounds, $135-$140, mid 3x3 squares, $175-$185. Sudan, large rounds, $160-$170. Soybean stalks, large rounds, $145-$155. Soybean, large rounds, $150-$200. Wheat straw, $115-$125. For the week ending Sept. 17, 7,251.5 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,600 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, bluestem grass hay steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $260-$270. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV. Good, stock cow, $220-$230. Fair grinding alfalfa,none reported. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $140-$160, good 3x4 squares, $140-$155, large rounds, $120-$130. Brome, large rounds, $140-$150, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $150-$175. Wheat straw, large rounds, old contracts, $60-$70.
Dairy alfalfa steady, grinding alfalfa steady to $25 higher, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$400 delivered, 3x4 squares, $250-$260. Premium/supreme dairy, 1.30-1.40/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $235-$245. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $220-$230.
Dairy alfalfa steady, grinding alfalfa steady to $10 higher, ground/delivered steady to $5 higher, bluestem grass hay, $15-$25 higher, movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $11.50-$12.50/bale. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV, supreme, $240-$280, premium, $230-$260, good, $195-$240. Horse hay, 3x4 squares, $290-$300. Stock cow 3x4 squares, $205-$235. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $220-$230, large 3x4 squares, $235-$245. Ground and delivered, old contracts, $185-$195. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $7.50-$8.50/bale, large 3x4 squares, $150-$160, good large rounds, $145-$150. Brome, small squares, $8.50-$9.50/bale, large rounds, $145-$155. Wheat straw, small squares, $6/bale, large rounds, $95-$105, large squares, $110-$120. For the week ending Sept. 17, 550 tons of grinding alfalfa and 2,872 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
