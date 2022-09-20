HAY

Compared to the last report, the hay market bumped up a little in all regions in response to the short supply and deteriorating drought conditions, according to the Kansas Department of Agricutlure-USDA Market News Service, Sept. 20.

Producers in many parts of the state saw some rain this past week but, once again, for most it wasn’t enough to move the needle on the drought. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.

