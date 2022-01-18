Hay market prices remained steady for alfalfa and grass hay; movement remains slow, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Jan. 11.
Although New Year’s Day saw the first snow of 2022, it didn’t help drought conditions across the state. According to the US Drought Monitor for the week of Jan. 4, southern Kansas saw some deterioration near Oklahoma, where the last 60 days brought very little precipitation. But given it is the coldest and climatologically driest time of year there, deterioration was limited to a patch in the southernmost reaches of Kansas where the weather has been somewhat warmer. Prices based on averages and are given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
No report Jan. 18, next report will be released Jan. 25.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, ground and delivered steady, movement slow. Alfalfa: horse, premium small squares $260-$270. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock or dry cow, $190-$200. Grinding alfalfa, $180-$185. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $195-$205. Bluestem grass hay, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$120, large rounds, $75/bale. Wheat straw, large rounds, $60-$75. Corn stalks, large rounds, $75 delivered. For the week ending Jan. 8, 6,440 tons of grinding alfalfa and 414 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold. The average paid by feedlots on Jan. 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $201.24, up $1.11 from the previous month, usage was 545.5 tons/day, up 3% and total usage was 16,909.5 tons.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, alfalfa pellets, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered, steady movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Good stock cow, $170-$180. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $155-$165 delivered. Ground and delivered, $185-$195. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein $230-$240, 17% protein, $240-$250, dehydrated 17% protein, $310-$315. Bluestem grass hay, large rounds, $80-$90, large squares, $100-$110. Brome, large rounds, $95-$100, large squares, $110-$120. Good oat hay, large rounds, $120-$125, good 3x4 squares, $130-$135. Sudan, large rounds, $85-$95. Corn stalks, large rounds, $70-$75 delivered. For the week ending Jan. 8, 8,294 tons of grinding alfalfa and 584 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold. The average paid by feedlots on Jan. 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $182.02, up $0.57 from the previous month, usage was 235 tons/day, down 18% and total usage was 7,280.5 tons.
Southeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, grass hay steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $260-$270. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Good stock cow, $180-$190, with an instance of premium stock cow, $220-$240. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $140-$150. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $120-$130, good 3x3 squares, $115-$125, good 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $70-$85. Good brome, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $115-$125, large rounds, $85-$95. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$80. For the week ending Jan. 8, 932 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$400 delivered. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.05-1.10/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $175-$185. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $170-$180. Oat hay, 3x3 square, $135-$145. Wheat straw, large squares, $75-$85.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grass hay, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock cow, $160-$170. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $140-$150; Ground and delivered, $165-$175. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $6.50-$7/bale, large 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $130-$140 delivered, good, large rounds, $90-$100, Brome, small squares, $7.25-$8/bale, large rounds, $90-$105. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $85-$100. Certified weed free grass mulch, large rounds, $80-$90. For the week ending Jan. 8, 406 tons of grinding alfalfa and, 325 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
