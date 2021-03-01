Hay market prices were steady for all hay types and demand remains strong, although fewer loads moved due to weather related issues, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Feb. 23.
The sub-freezing temperatures last week tested everyone’s patience with problems galore. Record low temperatures were set across the state. Such cold temperatures had farmers and ranchers feeding more hay and rolling out round bales for their cattle to lay on. Contributors also expressed their concerns on the lack of hay available to get them to new crop. But better days are ahead and this week’s warm up will have us turning our thoughts to the spring and raising hopes for the upcoming hay year. Prices given on a per-ton basis, and reflect the average price.
Southwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady; movement moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $260-$280. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, Supreme, $185-$237, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178.50. Stock or dry cow, $165-$175. Grinding alfalfa, $170-$180, with an instance at $190-$200. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $180-$195 with instances at $215-$225. Grass hay, large 4x4 squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $70-$80. Sudan, large rounds, $75-$85. Wheat straw, small squares, $3.50-$4.50/bale, large 3x4 squares, $80-$90. For the week ending Feb. 20, 7,273 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,633 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, alfalfa pellets, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement moderate. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy, 1/point RFV, Supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $145-$155 delivered with instances at $160 delivered. Ground and delivered $160-$170 with an instance at $190. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $190-$210, 17% protein, $200-$210, dehydrated 17% protein, $305-$310. Bluestem grass hay, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $60-$90. Brome, large 4x4 squares, $100-$120, large rounds, $95-$100. Teff, large 3x4 squares, $155-$165, large rounds, $120-$130. Sudan, large rounds, $80-$85. For the week ending Feb. 20, 6,498 tons of grinding alfalfa and 343 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, grass hay steady; movement slow to moderate. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$240. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $135-$145, or $160-$170 delivered. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $120-$125, good 3x3 squares, $100-$125, good, 3x4 squares, $90-$120, large 4x4 squares, $90-$110, large rounds, $65-$75. Good brome, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $95-$125, large rounds, $65-$80. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$80. For the week ending Feb. 20, 1,620 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, grinding alfalfa steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $220-$230. Premium/supreme dairy, 1/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $145-$155. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $120-$140. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, none reported. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$70. Wheat straw, large squares none reported.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grass hay, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$237, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178.50. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $115-$125. Ground and delivered, $140-$150. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $5.50-$6.50/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $100-$105, large rounds, $60-$90. Brome, small squares, $6.50-$7.50/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $110-$120, large rounds, $75-$85. Sudan, large rounds, $65-$75. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large 4x4 squares, $75-$85, $100-$110 delivered, large rounds, $65-$75. For the week ending Feb. 20, 2,563 tons of grinding alfalfa and 588 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.