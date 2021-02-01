Hay market prices were steady for grass hay and $5-$10 higher for alfalfa, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Jan. 19. No report was released Jan. 26.
Demand remains strong for alfalfa with less demand for grass hay currently. Movement of all hay types increased 3,500 tons over the previous week. Last week’s USDA Annual Crop Production Summary indicated that Kansas alfalfa hay production was down 21% from a year earlier, while alfalfa for haylage and greenchop production, was down 57% from last year. This helps explain the higher price of alfalfa. All other hay production was up 3% from last year, with all other haylage and greenchop production also up 3%. Prices given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa steady; grinding alfalfa steady to $5 higher, ground and delivered steady to $10 higher; movement good to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $260-$280. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$237, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178.50. Stock or dry cow, $165-$175. Grinding alfalfa, $160-$175, with an instances at $180-$190. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $175-$185. Grass hay, large 4x4 squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $70-$80. Sudan, large rounds, $85-$90. Sorghum, large rounds, $80-$90. Corn stalks, ground and delivered, $70-$75. Wheat straw, small squares, $3.50-$4.50/bale, large 3x4 squares, $80-$90. For the week ending Jan. 16, 7,925 tons of grinding alfalfa and 2,158 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold. The average paid by feedlots on Jan. 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $160.90, up $4.57 from the previous month, usage was 602 tons/day, down 2% and total usage was 18,660.5 tons.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, alfalfa pellets, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement moderate. Horse alfalfa, small squares$ 255-$275. Dairy, 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $145-$155 delivered with instances at $160 delivered. Ground and delivered, $160-$170. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $190-$210, 17% protein, $200-$210, dehydrated 17% protein, $305-$310. Bluestem grass hay, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $60-$90. Brome, large 4x4 squares, $100-$120, large rounds, $95-$100. Teff, large 3x4 squares, $155-$165, large rounds, $120-$130. Sudan, large rounds, $80-$85. Corn stalks, large squares, $65, large rounds, $60. Wheat straw, large 4x4 squares, $65-$75. For the week ending Jan. 16, 9,704 tons of grinding alfalfa and 286 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold. The average paid by feedlots on Jan. 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $144.92, up $8.80 from the previous month, usage was 411 tons/day, up 36% and total usage was 12,753 tons.
Southeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, grass hay steady; movement slow to moderate. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$240. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $135-$145 delivered. Ground and delivered, none reported. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $120-$125, good 3x3 squares, $100-$125, good, 3x4 squares, $90-$120, large 4x4 squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $70-$80. Good brome, small squares, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $95-$125, large rounds, $65-$80. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$70. For the week ending Jan. 16, 1,698 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, grinding alfalfa steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $220-$230. Dairy, premium/supreme 1/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $145-$155. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $120-$140. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, none reported. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$70. Wheat straw, large squares, none reported.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grass hay, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$237, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178.50. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $120-$130. Ground and delivered $140-$150. Bluestem Grass hay, small squares, $5.50-$6.50/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $100-$105, large rounds, $60-$90. Brome, small squares, $6.50-$7.50/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $110-$120, large rounds, $75-$85. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$65. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large 4x4 squares, $75-$85, $100-$110 delivered, large rounds, $65-$75. For the week ending Jan. 16, 2,493 tons of grinding alfalfa and 150 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
