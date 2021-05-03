Hay market prices were steady across the state with demand light to moderate, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, April 27.
Most hay that is moving, is hay to finish out old contracts to feeders. There are small amounts of alfalfa here and there, mostly lower quality hay, that can still be found, however, the supply is dwindling. Below freezing temperatures and a late April snow last week, have hay producers holding their breath that young alfalfa does not receive freeze damage. Further new crop pricing has still not been reported. Although numerous conversations have taken place most producers are taking a “wait and see” attitude as we all know Mother Nature can be tricky. The western third of the state remains in abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions and only minor expansion has occurred over the last week. Prices reflect an average and are given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady; movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $260-$280. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$237, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178.50. Stock or dry cow, $170-$180. Current grinding alfalfa, $170-$180. Current ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $200-$220 with instances at $235-$240. Grass hay, large 4x4 squares, $100-$110. Sudan, large rounds, $75-$85. Wheat straw, small squares, $3.50-$4.50/bale, large 3x4 squares, $80-$90. For the week ending April 24, 8,876 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,086 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, alfalfa pellets, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, steady; movement slow to moderate. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy, 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178. Stock cow, $165-$175. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $150-$160 delivered with instances at $165-$175 delivered. Ground and delivered, $165-$175 with an instance at $200. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $200-$215, 17% protein, $210-$220, dehydrated 17% protein, $305-$310. Bluestem grass hay, 3x3 squares, $115-$125, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $65-$75. Brome, large 3x4 squares, $90-$100, large rounds, $90-$100. Teff, large rounds, $135-$145. Sudan, large rounds, $90-$100. Corn stalks, $65-$75. Wheat straw, $60-$70. For the week ending April 24, 8,549 tons of grinding alfalfa and 559 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, grass hay steady, movement slow to moderate. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$240. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $135-$145. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $120-$125, good 3x3 squares, $100-$120, good, 3x4 squares, $90-$120, large 4x4 squares, $90-$110, large rounds, $60-$70. Brome, good, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $95-$120, large rounds, $65-$75. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$80. For the week ending April 24, 1,811 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $220-$230. Dairy, premium/supreme 1/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $165-$175. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $130-$140. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$70.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grass hay, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$237, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178.50. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $120-$130. Ground and delivered, $155-$165. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $5.50-$6.50/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $100-$105, large rounds, $60-$90. Brome, small squares, $6.50-$7.50/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $105-$115, large rounds, $80-90. Sudan, large rounds, $75-$80. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large 4x4 squares, $75-$85, $100-$110 delivered, large rounds, $65-$75. For the week ending April 24, 2,086 tons of grinding alfalfa and 488 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
