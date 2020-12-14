Hay market prices were steady to $10 higher for grinding alfalfa in the southwest region and steady to $5 higher for the south-central region, due to lower supplies, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Dec. 8.
Demand remained strong but movement slowed considerably due to the Thanksgiving holiday and Covid-19. Many contributors reported that either they or their hired help had been ill or in quarantine. Some lucky folks in our southern counties received either rain or snow this past week, while the rest of Kansas remained dry. Ponds are slowly shrinking, and this week looks to remain warm and dry. Prices given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa, steady, grinding alfalfa steady to $10 higher, ground and delivered steady to $5 higher; movement good to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $250-$260. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$237, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178.50. Stock or dry cow, $155-$165. Grinding alfalfa, $150-$160, with instances at $160-$170. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $160-$175 with an instance at $195. Grass hay, small squares, $8/bale, large 4x4 squares, $100-$110. Sudan, large round, $85-$90. Sorghum, large rounds, $80-$90. Corn stalks, ground and delivered, $70-$75. Wheat straw, small squares, $3.50-$4.50/bale, large 3x4 squares, $80-$90. For the week ending Dec. 5, 8,722 tons of grinding alfalfa and 2,975 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, alfalfa pellets, steady, ground/delivered steady to $10 higher; movement moderate. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy, 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $135-$145. Ground and delivered, $150-$160. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $190-$205, 17% protein, $200-$210, dehydrated 17% protein, $305-$310. Bluestem grass hay, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $60-$90. Brome, large 4x4 squares, $100-$120, large rounds, $95-$100. Teff, large 3x4 squares, $135-$145, large rounds, $120-$130. Sudan, large rounds, $75-$85. Crabgrass, large rounds, $60-$70. Milo, ground and delivered, $85-$95. Corn stalks, large squares, $65, large rounds, $60. Wheat straw, large 4x4 squares, $65-$75. For the week ending Dec. 5, 5,812 tons of grinding alfalfa and 170 ton of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast Kansas
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, grass hay mostly steady; movement slow to moderate. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$240. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $130-$145 delivered. Ground and delivered, none reported. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $120-$125, good 3x3 squares, $100-$125, good 3x4 squares, $100-$120, large 4x4 squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $70-$80. Brome, good 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $95-$125, large rounds, $75-$85. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$70. For the week ending Dec. 5, 1,589 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, grinding alfalfa steady to $5 higher; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $220-$230. Premium/supreme dairy, 1/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $145-$155. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $100-$110. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, $125-$135. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$70. Wheat straw, large squares none reported.
North central/northeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay, steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$237, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178.50. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $115-$125. Ground and delivered, $130-$150. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $5.50-$6.50/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $100-$105, large rounds, $60-$90. Brome, small squares, $6.50-$7.50/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $110-$120, large rounds, $75-$85. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$65. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large 4x4 squares, $75-$85, $100-$110 delivered, large rounds, $65-$75. For the week ending Dec. 5, 914 tons of grinding alfalfa and 348 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
