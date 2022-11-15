Compared to the last report, prices were mostly steady on limited test and demand remains strong, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Nov. 15.
Lots of corn, bean and milo stalks have been baled and are being used to blend with alfalfa. Drought conditions remain. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Dairy alfalfa, ground and delivered, grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow to moderate. Supreme horse alfalfa, small squares, $12-$14/bale. Dairy, 1.30-1.40/point RFV. Good stock or dry cow, $290$-300. Grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $285-$300, large 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $285-$300. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $300-$325. Alfalfa/grass hay mix ground and delivered, $270-$280. CRP grass hay, large 3x4 squares, $145-$155. Sudan, large rounds, $145-$155, large 3x4 squares, $145-$155. Teff, large rounds, $170-$180. Wheat straw, large rounds, $100-$105. For the week ending Nov. 12, 4,935 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,440 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa steady, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady, and alfalfa pellets steady, movement slow to moderate. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.30- 1.40/point RFV. Good stock cow, $280-$300. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $270-$280, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $280-$290. Ground and delivered, $280-$300. Alfalfa/soybean, ground and delivered, $250-$295. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $300-$310, 17% protein, $320-$330, dehydrated 17% protein, $340-$350. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $160-$165, large rounds, $100-$115, large 3x4 squares, $115-$125. Brome, small squares, $9/bale, 3x4 squares, $155-$165, large rounds, $135-$140, medium 3x3 squares, $175-$185. Grass hay, $100-$125. Sudan, large rounds, $160-$170. Soybean stalks, large rounds, $115-$125. Soybean hay, large rounds, $150-$200. Wheat straw, $115-$125. For the week ending Nov. 12, 6,903 tons of grinding alfalfa and 867 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, bluestem grass hay steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $260-$270. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV. Good stock cow, $250-$270. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $140-$165, medium 3x3 squares, $130-$150, good 3x4 squares, $145-$160, large rounds, $120-$130. Brome, large rounds, $140-$150, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $150-$175. Wheat straw, large rounds, old contracts, $60-$70. For the week ending Nov. 12, 1,064 tons of grass hay was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa steady, grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$400 delivered, 3x4 squares, $250-$260. Dairy, premium/supreme, 1.30- 1.40/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $240-$280. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $240-$280. Milo stalks, large rounds, $120-$150. Failed milo, large rounds, $135-$145.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, and bluestem grass hay steady, movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $12.50-$13.50/bale. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV. Horse hay, 3x4 squares, $290-$300. Stock cow 3x4 squares, $205-$235. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $230-$240, large square 3x4 squares, $245-$255. Alfalfa ground and delivered, $240-$300. Alfalfa/prairie grass mix, ground and delivered, $270-$275. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $7.50-$8.50/bale, large 3x4 squares, $190-$200, good large rounds, $140-$155. Brome, small squares, $8.50-$9.50/bale, large rounds, $155-$165. Sudan, large rounds, $125-$135. Soybean large rounds, $195-$205. Wheat straw, small squares, $6/bale, large rounds, $95-$105, large squares, $110-$120. Corn stalks, large rounds, $95-$105, corn stalks ground and delivered, $145-$155. For the week ending Nov. 12, 962 tons of grinding alfalfa and 376 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
