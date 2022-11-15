HAY

Compared to the last report, prices were mostly steady on limited test and demand remains strong, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Nov. 15.

Lots of corn, bean and milo stalks have been baled and are being used to blend with alfalfa. Drought conditions remain. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.

