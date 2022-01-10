Hay market prices remained steady for alfalfa and grass hay, movement is still slow with a little more interest and an increase in the number of trades reported, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Jan. 4.
Although buyers are not panicked, concern increased as the drought continues to deepen. According to the US Drought Monitor for the week of December 28th, a continued expansion of abnormal dryness, moderate drought, and severe drought were required again this week across much of Kansas due to worsening soil moisture indicators, declining streamflows, and impacts such as cattle sell-offs. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, ground and delivered steady, movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $260-$280. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock or dry cow, $185-$195. Grinding alfalfa, $180-$185. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $195-$205. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $8/bale, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $85-$95, large rounds, $75/bale. Wheat straw, large rounds, $60-$75. Corn stalks, large rounds, $75 delivered. For the week ending Jan. 1, 11,915 tons of grinding alfalfa and 125 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, alfalfa pellets, ground and delivered steady, grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Good stock cow, $170-$180. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $155-$165 delivered. Ground and delivered, $185-$195. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $230-$240, 17% protein, $240-$250, dehydrated 17% protein, $310-$315. Bluestem grass hay, large rounds, $80-$90, large squares, $100-$110. Brome, large rounds, $95-$100, large squares, $110-$120. Good oat hay, large rounds, $120-$125, 3x4 squares, $130-$135. Sudan, large rounds, $85-$95. Corn stalks, large rounds, $70-$75 delivered. For the week ending Jan. 1, 7,008 tons of grinding alfalfa and 532 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, grass hay steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $260-$270. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Good stock cow, $180-$190, with an instance of premium stock cow, $220-$240. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $120-$130, good 3x3 squares, $115-$125, good 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $70-$85. Good brome, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $115-$125, large rounds, $85-$95. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$80. For the week ending Jan. 1, 1,145 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$400 delivered. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.05-1.10/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $175-$185. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $170-$180. Oat hay, 3x3 squares, $135-$145. Wheat straw, large squares, $75-$85.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grass hay, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock cow, $160-$170. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $140-$150. Ground and delivered, $165-$175. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $6.50-$7/bale, large 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $130-$140 delivered, good large rounds, $90-$100. Brome, small squares, $7.25-$8/bale, large rounds, $90-$105. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $85-$100. Certified weed free grass mulch, large rounds, $80-$90. For the week ending Jan. 1, 1,065 tons of grinding alfalfa and, 227 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
