Hay market prices were steady for all classes of hay, on limited test, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market New Service, Feb. 2.
Demand remains strong for alfalfa. According to US Drought Monitor for the week of Jan. 28, moderate precipitation and/or heavy snow hit eastern Nebraska and Kansas. Abnormal dryness decreased to 14%, moderate drought increased to 32.5%, severe drought decreased to 7%, and extreme drought remained at 10%. Prices given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady; movement moderate. Premium horse alfalfa small squares, $260-$280. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$237, premium, $170-$195, good $150-$178.50. Stock or dry cow, $165-$175. Grinding alfalfa, $160-$175, with an instances at $180-$190. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $175-$185. Grass hay, large 4x4 squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $70-$80. Sudan, large rounds, $85-$90. Sorghum, large rounds, $80-$90. Corn stalks, ground and delivered, $70-$75. Wheat straw, small squares, $3.50-$4.50/bale, large 3x4 squares, $80-$90. For the week ending Jan. 30, 8,775 tons of grinding alfalfa and 2,158 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, alfalfa pellets, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement moderate. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy, 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $145-$155 delivered with instances at $160 delivered. Ground and delivered, $160-$170. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $190-$210, 17% protein, $200-$210, dehydrated 17% protein, $305-$310. Bluestem grass hay, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $60-$90. Brome, large 4x4 squares, $100-$120, large rounds, $95-$100. Teff, large 3x4 squares, $155-$165, large rounds, $120-$130. Sudan, large rounds, $80-$85. Corn stalks, large squares, $65, large rounds $60. Wheat straw, large 4x4 squares, $65-$75. For the week ending Jan. 30, 7,917 tons of grinding alfalfa and 200 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, grass hay steady; movement slow to moderate. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$240. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $135-$145 delivered. Ground and delivered, none reported. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $120-$125, good 3x3 squares, $100-$125, good 3x4 squares, $90-$120, large 4x4 squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $70-$80. Good brome, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $95-$125, large rounds, $65-$80. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$70. For the week of Jan. 30, 1,698 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, grinding alfalfa steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $220-$230. Premium/supreme dairy, 1/point RFV. Fair/good stock cow, $145-$155. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $120-$140. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, none reported. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$70.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grass hay, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$237, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178.50. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $120-$130. Ground and delivered $140-$150. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $5.50-$6.50/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $100-$105, large rounds, $60-$90. Brome, small squares, $6.50-$7.50/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $110-$120, large rounds, $75-$85. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$65. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large 4x4 squares, $75-$85, $100-$110 delivered, large rounds, $65-$75. For the week ending Jan. 30, 2,618 tons of grinding alfalfa and 100 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
