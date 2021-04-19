Hay market prices were steady across the state, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, April 13.
Demand was light to moderate and deliveries slowed a bit more this past week. The alfalfa has greened up and stands range in height from 3- to 8-inches in some areas and folks have been busy spraying for weeds and pests, with both weevil and aphids making their appearance in fields. It won’t be long now before those swathers are out and running.
Prices given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted. Prices below reflect the average price.
Southwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady; movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $260-$280. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$237, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178.50. Stock or dry cow, $170-$180. Current grinding alfalfa, $175-$185 with an instance at $190-$200. New crop 2021 grinder hay, in the bale, $165-$175 delivered. Current ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $200-$220 with instances at $235-$240. Grass hay, large 4x4 squares, $100-$110. Sudan, large rounds, $75-$85. Wheat straw, small squares, $3.50-$4.50/bale, large 3x4 squares, $80-$90. For the week ending April 10, 6,144 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,096 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold. The average paid by feedlots on April 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $172.50, up $1.08 from the previous month, usage was 626 tons/day, up 16% and total usage was 19,407 tons.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, alfalfa pellets, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, steady; movement slow to moderate. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy, 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178. Stock cow, $165-$175. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $150-$160 delivered with instances at $165-$170 delivered. Ground and delivered $165-$175 with an instance at $180-$190. Alfalfa pellets: Sun-cured 15% protein, $200-$215, 17% protein, $210-$220, dehydrated 17% protein, $305-$310. Bluestem grass hay, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $90-$100, large rounds, $60-$75. Brome, large 3x4 squares, $90-$100, large rounds, $90-$100. Teff, large rounds, $135-$145. Oat hay, large rounds, $65-$75. Sudan, large rounds, $80-$90. For the week ending April 10, 6,782 tons of grinding alfalfa and 647 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold. The average paid by feedlots on April 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $160.46, up $0.39 from the previous month, usage was 294 tons/day, up >1% and total usage was 9,112 tons.
Southeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, grass hay steady, movement slow to moderate. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$240. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $130-$140. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $120-$125, good 3x3 squares, $100-$125, good 3x4 squares, $90-$120, large 4x4 squares, $90-$110, large rounds, $65-$75. Good brome, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $95-$120, large rounds, $65-$75. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$80. For the week ending April 10, 2,014 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $220-$230. Dairy, Premium/Supreme 1/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $165-$175. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $130-$140. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, $135-$140. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$70.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grass hay, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$237, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178.50. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $120-$130. Ground and delivered, $150-$160. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $5.50-$6.50/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $100-$105, large rounds, $60-$90. Brome, small squares, $6.50-$7.50/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $110-$120, large rounds, $75-$85. Sudan, large rounds, $75-$80. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large 4x4 squares, $75-$85, $100-$110 delivered, large rounds, $65-$75. For the week ending April 10, 1,811 tons of grinding alfalfa and 810.5 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
