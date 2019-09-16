In Nebraska, compared to last week, hay sold steady on a thin test. Demand was mostly light as many contacts stated not many call this week, according to the USDA Market News Service, Sept. 6.
Prices given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted. All hay market reports courtesy of USDA Market News Service, www.ams.usda.gov/market-news/hay-reports.
Eastern/central—Good alfalfa, large rounds, $90-$95; fair/good, large rounds, $80-$85. Good prairie hay, large rounds, $100-$110; premium, small squares, $165-$170. Dehydrated alfalfa pellets, 17% protein, $320.
Platte Valley—Ground and delivered alfalfa, $140-$145. Ground and delivered alfalfa-stubble mix, $125-$135. Oat/cane mix ground and delivered, $115. Ground and delivered corn stalks, $100-$110. Dehydrated alfalfa pellets, 17% protein, $275.
Western—Good alfalfa, large squares, $140-$160. Straw, large squares, $65-80. Ground and delivered alfalfa, $153-$158. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $255.
In South Dakota, alfalfa and grass mostly steady, reported sales still rather limited. Good demand for high quality alfalfa hay, especially from out of state buyers, demand only moderate for lower quality hay as this supply is more plentiful due to the persistent summer rains.
East River—Premium alfalfa, large squares, $230, small squares, $6.50/bale; fair/good, large squares, $165; fair, large rounds, $120-$130; utility, large rounds and squares, $100. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $245; 17% protein, $250. Alfalfa meal, 17% protein, $255. Good grass, large rounds, $120; fair, large rounds, $80-$110; utility, large rounds, $65. Premium alfalfa/grass mix, large squares, $225. Fair, large squares, $135. Sudan grass, large rounds, baleage, $100 delivered. Straw, large rounds, $90-$100, large squares, $110-$120.
West River—No reported alfalfa, grass hay or alfalfa/grass mix sales.
In Iowa, most of the best quality hay has moved through the market place. With continued sunny and dry weather, most hay producers are expecting to get another cutting of hay cut and baled. Most livestock producers are not quibbling about the prices as the images of last winter are still in their minds.
Supreme alfalfa, small squares, $280-$320; premium, small squares, $280-$300; good, small squares, $200. Premium alfalfa/grass, small squares, $180-$185; good, large squares, $175-$180, large rounds, $140-$160. Premium grass, small squares, $230; good large squares, $120-$165, large rounds, $100-$175, small squares, $125; fair, large rounds, $65-$100; utility, large rounds, $$60. Oat straw, large squares, $40-$95, large rounds, $70-$85, small squares, $200-$240.
In Wyoming, compared to last week hay sold steady. Demand was light to moderate to good from local and out of state buyers.
Eastern—Alfalfa, Premium large squares $180; Good large squares $150-$160. Premium small squares $270. Alfalfa/grass, Good to premium large squares $200-$215. Straw large squares $70-$80. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets 15% protein $255.
Central/western—Alfalfa, Good large squares $160-$165; Premium small squares $200-$210. Orchard grass, Premium small squares $200-$220. Timothy, Good to Premium large squares $240; Good to Premium small squares $250. Mix grass, Good to Premium small squares $225-$235. Certified weed seed free alfalfa cubes bulk $230-$240, 50 lb bags $280.
In Colorado, trade activity and demand light. Hay producers are holding out on current offers.
Northeast—Premium alfalfa, large squares, $175. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
Southeast—Good alfalfa, small squares, $240 ($7.50-$8/bale), retail/stable. Premium grass, small squares, $315 ($9/bale), retail/stable. Good rye, large rounds, $115. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
San Luis Valley— No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
Southwest— No reported quotes from all other classes of hay.
Mountains/northwest—Premium meadow grass hay, small squares, $275 ($7.50/bale), retail/stable. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
In Missouri, hay supplies are moderate, demand is moderate. Hay prices are steady to weak.
Supreme alfalfa (RFV <185), $185-$225, small squares, $7-$9/bale; premium (RFV 170-180), $170-$200; good (RFV 150-170), $120-$160, small squares, $5-$7/bale; fair (RFV 130-150), $100-$125. Good mixed grass hay, $80-$120, small squares, $6-$8/bale (some alfalfa/grass mix); fair/good, mixed grass hay, $60-$80, small squares, $4-$6/bale; fair, large rounds, $35-$55/bale (mostly $35-$45/bale.) Good brome grass, $80-$120; fair/good, $50-$80. Wheat hay, large rounds, $40-$55/bale. Wheat straw, small squares, $3-$6/bale.
In Oklahoma, alfalfa and hay movement very limited this week. Not enough trades this week for an accurate market trend. Demand for hay and alfalfa continues to be good for dairies and all classes.
Central—Supreme alfalfa, small squares, FOB picked up in the barn, $14-$15/bale; premium, $242-$244 delivered to Texas; good, $180-$190 delivered in Oklahoma. Good grass hay, $60-$65/bale; $9 per small square bale in barn, $6 out of the field FOB.
Eastern—No alfalfa trades reported. Good/fair grass hay, $50-$60/bale delivered to Louisiana and Texas.
Western—Good alfalfa, $200, delivered to Texas. Grinder, $100 FOB. No grass hay sales confirmed.
In Texas, hay trades were mostly steady. Trading activity and hay demand remain good, as producers are beginning to supplement livestock. Range conditions continue to decline in the west, central, and south regions due to extreme heat and lack of moisture.
Panhandle/High Plains—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, delivered, $235-$255; good/premium, $185-$195; premium, small bales, delivered, $264-$272, $8-$8.25/bale. Ground alfalfa, delivered to feedlots, average, $155-$170. Calf, $210-$225. Premium/supreme coastal bermuda, large bales, delivered, $165-$200, small bales, $264, $8/bale. Wheat, large bales, delivered, beardless, $135-$160; rained on, $95-$125. Sorghum, large bales, delivered, $140-$155. Cotton burrs, ground and delivered, $90-$100.
Far west/Trans Pecos—Premium/supreme alfalfa, small squares, delivered local or FOB, $290-$330, $10-$11/bale, large squares, FOB, $250-$265; good/premium, $230-$245.
North/central/east—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, delivered, $255-$260. Good/premium coastal bermuda, small squares, FOB, $8-$10/bale, large rounds, FOB, $65-$75/roll.
South—Good/premium coastal bermuda, small squares, FOB, $8-$10/bale, large rounds, FOB and delivered locally, $120-$160, $60-$80/roll; fair/good, $5-$8/bale. Fair grass mix, $100-$110, $50-$55/roll.
In New Mexico, alfalfa hay large bales prices steady. Trade limited, demand moderate. Regions in fourth cutting, with some starting on the fifth cutting.
East—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $230-$260; good, $200-$220, delivered to dairies. Baled wheat hay, $150-$180, small bales, $12/bale. Oat hay, small squares, $8/bale.
Southeast—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $220, small squares, bundle (21 bales), two tie, $320 loaded on truck; good, $200-$210, delivered to dairies. Wheat hay, large bales, $170-$190.
South/southwest—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $200-$250, small bales, bundle (21 bales) three tie, $200-$230, two tie, $7-$10/bale FOB; good, $150-$200; fair, $130-$150 delivered to dairies. Wheat hay, large squares, $150-$200, round bales, $110, small bales, two tie, $4.50-$8/bale. Oat hay, $150-$180 per ton.
North central—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $200 delivered to dairy, small squares, three tie, $19, two tie, $8-$10/bale; organic two tie, $11/bale. Alfalfa/grass mix, small squares, organic, two tie, $11/bale. Cow hay, $7/bale. Grass hay, small squares, $10-$12/bale. Oat hay, large bales, $165-$180.
In Minnesota, Sept. 4, the hay trade was steady.
Good alfalfa, large rounds, $140; utility, large rounds, $100. Good alfalfa/grass mix, large rounds, $135; fair, large rounds, $70-$85. Utility grass, large rounds, $60-$65. Wheat straw, large rounds, $44/bale.
In Montana, alfalfa hay sold fully steady. Movement continues to be light. Ranchers express dismay over the current market situation and are bidding hay lower, however with good demand continuing to be seen from out of state buyers, producers continue to keep prices steady. Hay producers continue to sell loads of hay weekly to Washington and Idaho. Straw prices are slowly beginning to show up. Prices and asking prices are similar to last year.
Supreme alfalfa, large squares, $160-$165; premium, large squares, $150-$160,small squares, $225; good, large squares, $130-$135, export $125, large rounds, $110-$120, small squares, $175-$180; fair/good, large squares, $110-$125, large rounds, $75-$100, old crop, 6$0-$80; utility, large rounds, $40-$60; large squares, $90-$110. Premium grass/alfalfa, small squares, $180; good, large rounds, $145; fair, large squares, $110, large rounds, $75-$90. Premium grass, large squares, $175, export, large rounds, $125; good, large squares, $130-$160, large rounds, $110; fair, large squares, $100-$125; utility, large rounds, $65-$75. Premium timothy, small squares, $240-2$70; good, small squares, $160-$180. Barley, large squares, $40
