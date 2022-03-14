Compared to the last report, hay market prices remained mostly steady for alfalfa and grass hay, but there is definitely an undertone of strength, which is not surprising in this time of increased input costs and lack of precipitation, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, March 8.
Movement remains slow with some folks deciding to hang on to stores of hay they have in the barn, due to the drought. Unprecedented circumstances continue to place pressure on producers. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor for March 1, by Feb. 27, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported topsoil moisture in Kansas was 80% very short to short, while 38% of the state’s winter wheat was rated in very poor to poor condition. In part due to short-term precipitation deficits, severe drought was broadly expanded across Kansas and Nebraska, with corresponding increases in other drought categories. Currently, abnormally dry conditions increased to near 27%, moderate drought decreased to 29%, severe drought increased to 38% and extreme drought remained near 6%. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady, movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $260-270. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock or dry cow, $190-$200. Grinding alfalfa, $180-$185. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $200-$210. Bluestem grass hay, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$120, large rounds, $75/bale. For the week ending Feb. 5, 7,508 tons of grinding alfalfa and 375 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady, alfalfa pellets steady to $10 higher, movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Good stock cow, $170-$180. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $160-$170 delivered. Ground and delivered, $185-$195. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $235-$250, 17% protein, $240-$260, dehydrated 17% protein, $310-$315. Bluestem grass hay, large rounds, $80-$90, large squares, $100-$110. Brome, large rounds, $100-$105, large squares, $115-$125. Oat hay, good large rounds, $120-$125, good 3x4 squares, $130-$135. Sudan, large rounds, $85-$95. For the week ending March 5, 6,552 tons of grinding alfalfa and 864 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy alfalfa steady, grass hay mostly steady, grinding alfalfa steady to $5 higher, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $260-$270. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Good, stock cow, $180-$190, with an instance of premium stock cow, $220-$240. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $150-$155. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $120-$125, good 3x3 squares, $110-$120, good 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $70-$85. Good brome, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $115-$125, large rounds, $90-$100. Bermuda grass, 3x4 and 4x4, squares, $105-$115. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$75. For the week ending March 5, 1,516 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$400 delivered. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.05-1.10/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $175-$185. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $170-$180. Oat hay, 3x3 squares, $135-$145.Wheat straw, large squares, $75-$85.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa steady, grass hay, ground/delivered steady, grinding alfalfa steady to $5 higher; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock cow, $160-$170. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $150-$160; ground and delivered, $170-$180. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $6.50-$7/bale, large 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $130-$140 delivered, good, large rounds, $90-$100. Brome, small squares, $7.25-$8/bale, large rounds, $90-$105. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $85-$100. Certified weed free grass mulch large rounds, $80-$90. For the week ending March 5, 977 tons of grinding alfalfa and 350 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
