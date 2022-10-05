Compared to the last report, the hay market was a bit calmer this past week, meaning we didn’t see the huge upward changes that we have seen in recent weeks, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Oct. 4.
Folks are busy in the fields either harvesting, planting wheat, or baling whatever they can find left to bale. Several hay fires were reported last week which stings even more when every bale is needed. Prices are based on averages and are given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Dairy alfalfa steady, grinding alfalfa 5-15 higher, ground and delivered $15-$25 higher, movement slow to moderate. Supreme horse alfalfa, small squares, new crop, $10-$12/bale. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV, supreme 240-280, premium, $230-$260, good, $195-$240. Good stock or dry cow, $290-$300. Grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $280-$295, large 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $280-$295. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $300-$325. Bluestem grass hay, large rounds, $170-$180 delivered, small squares, $8/bale. For the week ending Oct. 1, 4,914 tons of grinding alfalfa and 150 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered, alfalfa pellets steady, movement moderate. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV, supreme, $240-$280, premium, $230-$260, good, $195-$240. Good stock cow, $270-$280. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $240-$255, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $250-$255. Ground and delivered, $250-260. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $265-$285, 17% protein, $265-$290, dehydrated 17% protein, $310-$315. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $160-$165, large 3x4 squares, $135-$145, large rounds, $100-$110. Brome, small squares, $9/bale, 3x4 squares, $145-$155, large , $135-$140, medium 3x3 squares, $175-$185. Sudan, large rounds, $160-$170. Soybean stalks, large rounds, $145-$155. Soybeans, large rounds, $150-$200. Wheat straw, $115-$125. For the week ending Oct. 1, 6,657.5 tons of grinding alfalfa and 900 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, bluestem grass hay steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $260-$270. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV. Good, stock cow, $220-$230. Fair grinding alfalfa, none reported. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $140-$160, good 3x4 squares, $145-$160, large rounds, $120-$130. Brome, large rounds, $140-$150, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $150-$175. Wheat straw, large rounds, old contracts, $60-$70. For the week ending Oct. 1, 1,344 tons of grass hay was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa steady, grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$400 delivered, 3x4 squares, $250-$260. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.30-1.40/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $240-$280. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $230-$240.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, and bluestem grass hay steady, movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $11.50-$12.50/bale. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV, supreme, $240-$280, premium, $230-$260, good, $195-$240. Horse hay, 3x4 squares, $290-$300. Stock cow 3x4 squares, $205-$235. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $220-$230, large square 3x4 squares, $240-$250. Ground and delivered, old contracts, $185-$195. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $7.50-$8.50/bale, large 3x4 squares, $160-$170, good large rounds, $140-$155. Brome, small squares, $8.50-$9.50/bale, large rounds, $155-$165. Soybeans, large rounds, $195-$205. Wheat straw, small squares, $6/bale, large rounds, $95-$105, large squares, $110-$120. For the week ending Oct. 1, 770 tons of grinding alfalfa and 200 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
