HAY

Compared to the last report, the hay market was a bit calmer this past week, meaning we didn’t see the huge upward changes that we have seen in recent weeks, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Oct. 4.

Folks are busy in the fields either harvesting, planting wheat, or baling whatever they can find left to bale. Several hay fires were reported last week which stings even more when every bale is needed. Prices are based on averages and are given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.

