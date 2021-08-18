Hay market prices remain mostly steady for both alfalfa and grass hay, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Aug. 16.
Demand is fair to good however trades remain slow for grinder hay and ground and delivered. Most producers report hot and dry conditions continuing with many dryland crops, including alfalfa, drying up and turning brown. Much of the state received rain Aug. 13, but for many it just wasn’t enough to change things. According to the US Drought Monitor for the week of August 10th, small, scattered areas of heavy rain induced localized improvement, but most areas received little rainfall at best, leading to increasing moisture deficits and thus expansion and intensification of dryness and drought.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady; movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $260-$280. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock or dry cow, $175-$185. Grinding alfalfa, $170-$185. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $200-$210. Brome grass hay, large rounds, $80-$90. Wheat straw, large rounds, $60-$70. For the week ending Aug. 14, 7,495 tons of grinding alfalfa and no dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, alfalfa pellets, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Good stock cow, $170-$180. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $160-$170 delivered. Ground and delivered, $190-$200. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $220-$235, 17% protein, $240-$250, dehydrated 17% protein, $310-$315. Brome, large rounds, $65-$75. Oat hay, good 3x4 squares, $110-$120. For the week ending Aug. 14, 5,157 tons of grinding alfalfa and 195 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, grass hay steady, movement slow to moderate. Horse or goat alfalfa, $240-$250. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Stock cow, $155-$165. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $150-$160. Ground and delivered, none reported. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $125-$135, good 3x3 squares, $110-$120, good, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $90-$110, large rounds, $65-$75. Good brome, small squares, $125-$135, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $110-$120, large rounds, $75-$85. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$80. For the week ending Aug. 14, 1,565 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $245-$255. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.05-1.10/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $165-$175. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $140-$150 with an instance at $155-$160. Ground and delivered, not a large enough sample to report. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$70. Wheat straw, large squares none reported.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, grass hay, ground/delivered steady movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock cow, $160-$170. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa large rounds, $100-$120, 3x4 squares, $120-$145, Ground and delivered, $155-$165. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $5-$6/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, old crop, $90-$100, large rounds, $60-$75. Brome, small squares, $6-$7/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $115-$125, large rounds, $85-$100; Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $85-$100. For the week ending Aug. 14, 921 tons of grinding alfalfa and 200 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.