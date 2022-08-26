Compared to the last report, the hay market remained mostly steady and demand remained very good for all types of hay, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Aug. 23.
Rain remained elusive but cooler temperatures helped slow down evaporation of any remaining soil moisture. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor for Aug. 16, light rainfall, at best, fell on Kansas the past week with little or no rain falling on central and southern regions. As a result, dryness persisted or intensified in those areas. Abnormally dry conditions increased to 14%, moderate drought decreased to 15%, severe drought remained near 26%, extreme drought increased to 21%, and exceptional drought (D4) increased to near 11%. Prices are based on averages, and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady, movement moderate. Supreme horse alfalfa, small squares new crop, $12/bale. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV, supreme, $240-$280, premium, $230-$260, good, $195-$240. Good stock or dry cow, $280-$285. Grinding alfalfa, large rounds, new crop, $230-$245, new crop large 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $255–$265. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $260-$285. Bluestem grass hay, large rounds, $165-$175 delivered. For the week ending Aug. 20, 9,744 tons of grinding alfalfa and 500 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa, ground and delivered, alfalfa pellets steady, grinding alfalfa mostly steady, movement moderate. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV, supreme, $240-$280, premium, $230-$260, good, $195-$240. Good stock cow, new crop, $250-$280. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, new crop large rounds, $210-$220 delivered, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $235-$245 delivered. Ground and delivered, $225-$240. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $255-$265, 17% protein, $260-$270, dehydrated 17% protein, $310-$315. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $160-$165, large squares 3x4s, old crop, $120-$130, new crop 3x4 squares, $130-$140, large rounds, $100-$110. Brome: small squares, $9/bale, 3x4 squares, $145-$155, large rounds, $135-$140. Sudan, large rounds, $160-$170. Wheat straw, $95-$105. For the week ending Aug. 20, 5,750 tons of grinding alfalfa and 2,550 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa *steady, bluestem grass hay $10-$20 higher, movement slow to moderate. Horse or goat alfalfa, $260-$270. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV. Good stock cow, $220-$230. Fair grinding alfalfa, $170-$180. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $135-$145, good 3x4 squares, $140-$150, large rounds, $120-$130. Brome, large rounds, $140-$150, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $150-$175. For the week ending Aug. 20, 1,374 tons of grass hay was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa steady, grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$400 delivered, 3x4 squares, $250-$260. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.30-1.40/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $225-$235. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $195-$205 picked up out of the field.
Dairy alfalfa steady, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered and grass hay steady, movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $11.50-$12.50/bale. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV, supreme, $240-$280, premium, $230-$260, good, $195-$240. Horse hay, 3x4 squares, $290-$300. Stock cow 3x4 squares, $205-$235. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa new crop, $205-$215, good, large square 3x4 squares, $235-$245; Ground and delivered, old contracts, $175-$190. Bluestem Grass hay, small squares, $8-$9/bale, large 3x4 squares, $145-$155, good large rounds new crop, $120-$130. Brome, small squares, $8.50-$9.50/bale, new crop large rounds, $145-$155. Wheat straw, small squares, $6/bale, large rounds, $95-$105, large squares, $110-$120. For the week ending Aug. 20, 679 tons of grinding alfalfa and 816 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.