HAY

Compared to the last report, the hay market remained mostly steady and demand remained very good for all types of hay, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Aug. 23.

Rain remained elusive but cooler temperatures helped slow down evaporation of any remaining soil moisture. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor for Aug. 16, light rainfall, at best, fell on Kansas the past week with little or no rain falling on central and southern regions. As a result, dryness persisted or intensified in those areas. Abnormally dry conditions increased to 14%, moderate drought decreased to 15%, severe drought remained near 26%, extreme drought increased to 21%, and exceptional drought (D4) increased to near 11%. Prices are based on averages, and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.

