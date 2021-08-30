Hay market prices remain mostly steady for alfalfa and grass hay, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Aug. 24.
Demand is fair to good with trades slow to moderate across the state as producers report a lull in the action. Many areas are spraying for army worms, especially in the southern regions of the state, adding pressure to areas experiencing dry conditions. According to the US Drought Monitor for the week of August 17th, aside from a few pockets of heavier rain in parts of Kansas and in eastern and central Colorado, most of the region was dry this week. For Kansas abnormal dryness increased to 30.5%, while moderate drought remained near 10% and severe drought remained at 1% and isolated to Cheyenne and Rawlins counties. Prices based on averages, and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered mostly steady; movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $260-$280 with an instance at $300. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock or dry cow, $185-$195. Grinding alfalfa, $175-$185. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $200-$210. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $7.50-$8.50 per bale, 3x3 squares, $115-$125. Brome, large rounds, $80-$90. Wheat straw, large rounds, $65-$75. For the week ending Aug. 21, 7,873 tons of grinding alfalfa and no dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, alfalfa pellets, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Good, stock cow, $170-$180. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $160-$175 delivered. Ground and delivered, $190-$200. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $220-$235, 17% protein, $240-$250, dehydrated 17% protein, $310-$315. Bluestem grass hay, large squares, $100-$110. Brome, large round, $80-$90. Oat hay, good 3x4 squares, $110-$120. Sudan, large squares, $110-$120. For the week ending Aug. 21, 6,899 tons of grinding alfalfa and 395 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, grass hay to $5 higher; movement slow to moderate. Horse or goat alfalfa, $245-$255. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Stock cow, $155-$165. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $150-$160. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $125-$135, good 3x3 squares, $115-$125, good, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$120, large rounds, $70-$85. Good brome, small squares, $125-$135, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $115-$125, large rounds, $85-$95. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$80. For the week ending Aug. 21, 1,565 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Not a large enough sample to report.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; grass hay steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock cow, $160-$170. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $130-$140; ground and delivered, $155-$165. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $5-$6/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, old crop, $90-$100, new crop, large squares, none reported, large rounds, old crop, $60-$75, good, large rounds, new crop, $100-$110, premium, large rounds, $120-$130. Brome, small squares, $7-$8/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $115-$125, large rounds, $85-$100. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $85-$100. Certified weed free grass mulch large rounds, $80-$90. For the week ending Aug. 21, 621 tons of grinding alfalfa and 200 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
