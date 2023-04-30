HAY

Compared to the last report, demand remains good, prices remained steady, trade activity remains slow, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, April 25.

Dry and windy is repeatedly reported throughout most of the state. New crop pricing is slow to come in, as most are unsure whether they will have much of a hay crop. Corn planting is taking place in the east and central regions while folks are backing off in the west due to the lack of rain. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.

