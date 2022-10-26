Compared to the last report, prices were mostly steady for a second week while demand remained strong, supplies available to purchase remained slim, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Oct. 25.
Reports indicate there is not much alfalfa out there to purchase, unless one is willing to pay up for it. A number of wildfires erupted across the state over the weekend due to the extremely dry conditions and high winds. Although rain Oct. 24 brought some relief to the eastern half of the state, it did little to help the tinder box out west. A dusty fall harvest continues in all regions with reports of below normal yields, and everyone seems to be ready to move on to a better 2023 year. Prices are based on averages and are given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Dairy alfalfa, ground and delivered, grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow to moderate. Supreme horse alfalfa, small squares, new crop, $12-$14/bale. Dairy, 1.30-1.40/point RFV. Good stock or dry cow, $290-$300. Grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $285-$300, large 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $285-$300. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $300-$325. Alfalfa/grass hay mix ground and delivered, $270-$280. CRP grass hay, large 3x4 squares, $145-$155. Sudan, large rounds, $145-$155, large 3x4 squares, $145-$155. Teff, large rounds, $195-$205. For the week ending Oct. 22, 6,705.5 tons of grinding alfalfa and 300 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered, alfalfa pellets steady, movement moderate. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV. Good stock cow, $280-$300. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $250-$260, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $255-$265. Ground and delivered, $280-$295. Alfalfa/soybean, ground and delivered, $240-$295. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein 265-310, 17% protein, $290-$315, dehydrated 17% protein, $340-$350. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $160-$165, large rounds, $100-$115. Brome: small squares, $9/bale, 3x4 squares, $145-$155, large rounds, $135-$140, medium 3x3 squares, $175-$185. Sudan, large rounds, $160-$170. Soybean stalks, large rounds, $145-$155. Soybean, large rounds, $150-$200. Wheat straw, $115-$125. For the week ending Oct. 22, 7,620 tons of grinding alfalfa and 725 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, bluestem grass hay steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $260-$270. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV. Good, stock cow, $220-$230. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $140-$165, medium 3x3 squares, $130-$150, good 3x4 squares, $145-$160, large rounds, $120-$130, Brome, large rounds, $140-$150, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $150-$175. Wheat straw, large rounds, old contracts, $60-$70. For the week ending Oct. 22, 1,248 tons of grass hay was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa steady, grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$400 delivered, 3x4 squares, $250-$260. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.30-1.40/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $240-$280. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $230-$240.
Dairy alfalfa steady, ground/delivered, and bluestem grass hay steady, grinding alfalfa mostly steady, movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $11.50-$12.50/bale. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV. Horse hay, 3x4 squares, $290-$300. Stock cow, 3x4 squares, $205-$235. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $220-$230, large 3x4 squares, $245-$255. Alfalfa, ground and delivered, $240-$300. Alfalfa/prairie grass mix, ground and delivered, $270-$275. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $7.50-$8.50/bale, large 3x4 squares, $170-$180, good large rounds, $140-$155. Brome, small squares, $8.50-$9.50/bale, large rounds, $155-$165. Sudan, large rounds, $140. Soybean large rounds, $195-$205. Wheat straw, small squares, $6/bale, large rounds, $95-$105, large squares, $110-$120. Corn stalks, large rounds, $80-$100, ground and delivered, $145-$155. For the week ending Oct. 22, 960 tons of grinding alfalfa and 75 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
