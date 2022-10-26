HAY

Compared to the last report, prices were mostly steady for a second week while demand remained strong, supplies available to purchase remained slim, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Oct. 25.

Reports indicate there is not much alfalfa out there to purchase, unless one is willing to pay up for it. A number of wildfires erupted across the state over the weekend due to the extremely dry conditions and high winds. Although rain Oct. 24 brought some relief to the eastern half of the state, it did little to help the tinder box out west. A dusty fall harvest continues in all regions with reports of below normal yields, and everyone seems to be ready to move on to a better 2023 year. Prices are based on averages and are given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.

