Compared to the last report, alfalfa price was mostly steady while grass hay stayed fully steady, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, March 29.
Movement was slow but seems to be picking up steam, with folks feeling a little more comfortable letting go of some of their stored hay supplies now that most of the state received some form of precipitation. Although producer thoughts are beginning to turn to new crop, no new crop pricing has been officially reported. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor for March 22, heavy rainfall was observed across much of central and eastern Kansas associated with an intense, slow moving storm system. Rainfall in excess of 1.5 inches resulted in 1-category improvements across many of these areas. However, improvements were less widespread for some locations in the southwest and a bullseye area in the central part of the state, as longer-term deficits remain intact. Prices are based on averages and are given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, ground and delivered steady to $5 higher, movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $260-$270. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock or dry cow, $190-$200. Grinding alfalfa, $180-$190. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $200-$215. Bluestem grass hay, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$120, large rounds, $75/bale. For the week ending March 26, 8,247 tons of grinding alfalfa and 375 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered, alfalfa pellets steady movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Good, stock cow, $170-$180. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $160-$175 delivered. Ground and delivered, $185-$195. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15%protein, $235-$250, 17%protein, $240-$260, dehydrated, 17% protein, $310-$315. Bluestem grass hay, large rounds, $80-$90, large squares, $100-$110. Brome, large rounds, $100-$105, large squares, $115-$125. Oat hay, good large rounds, $120-$125, good 3x4 squares, $130-$135. Sudan, large rounds, $85-$95. For the week ending March 26, 7,125 tons of grinding alfalfa and 653 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grass hay, grinding alfalfa, steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $260-$270. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Good, stock cow, $180-$190, with an instance of premium stock cow, $220-$240. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $150-$155. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $120-$125, good 3x3 squares, $110-$120, good 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $70-$85. Brome, good, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $115-$125, large rounds, $90-$100. Bermuda grass, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $105-$115. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$75. For the week ending March 26, 1,450 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$400 delivered. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.05-1.10/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $185-$195. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $175-$185. Oat hay, 3x3 squares, $135-$145. Wheat straw, large squares, $75-$85.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa steady, grass hay, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock cow, $160-$170. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $150-$160; ground and delivered, $170-$180. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $6.50-$7/bale, large 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $130-$140 delivered, good, large rounds, $90-$100. Brome, small squares, $7.25-$8/bale, large rounds, $90-$105. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $85-$100. Certified weed free grass mulch large rounds, $80-$90. For the week ending March 26, 829 tons of grinding alfalfa and 600 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.