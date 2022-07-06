Compared to the last report, prices have remained steady to firm, on a limited test, but the true market price has not seemed to find its feet quite yet, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, July 5.
Supply and demand are moderate, while hay movement is moderate to good as most producers have reported lower yields. Many are looking to buy hay now to ensure they have their needs covered, especially as the hottest and driest months lay ahead. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor for June 28, heavy rain in central and south-central Kansas alleviated precipitation deficits and increased soil moisture and streamflow, such that drought conditions retreated to the west. Abnormally dry conditions decreased to 12%, moderate drought decreased to near 16%, severe drought remained near 13%, extreme drought remained near 15%, and exceptional drought remained at 1%. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa and ground and delivered steady, movement slow. Supreme horse alfalfa, small squares new crop, $12/bale. Dairy 1.10-1.15/point RFV, supreme, $204-$230, premium, $185-$215, good, $165-$195. Stock or dry cow, $200-$210. Grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $190-$200, new crop, $200-$215 delivered; new crop large 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $235-$245. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, old crop, $210-$220, new crop, $235-$245. Bluestem grass hay, large rounds, $125-$135 delivered, large 3x4 squares, $150-$160 delivered. Brome, large rounds, $180-$190 delivered. For the week ending July 2, 7,503.5 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,000 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered and alfalfa pellets steady, movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.10-1.15/point RFV, supreme, $204-$230, premium, $185-$215, good, $165-$195. Good stock cow, $180-$200, new crop, $215-$225. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $175-$180 delivered, new crop, $190-$205. Ground and delivered, $200-$210, new crop, $215-$225. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $245-$250, 17% protein, $250-$260, dehydrated 17% protein, $310-$315. Bluestem grass hay, large 4x4 squares, $150-$160 delivered. For the week ending July 2, 5,008 tons of grinding alfalfa and 150 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Southeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, old crop grass hay steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $260-$270. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV. Good stock cow, $190-$200. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $155-$165, new crop, $175-$200. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $120-$125, good 3x4 squares, $100-$120. Brome, old crop 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $115-$130. For the week ending July 2, 892 tons of grass hay was reported bought or sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa steady, grinding alfalfa steady to $10 higher; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small, $300-$400 delivered, 3x4 squares, $250-$260. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.10-1.15/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $185-$195. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $180-$190.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered and grass hay steady; movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $10-$12/bale. Dairy 1.10-1.15/point RFV, supreme, $204-$230, premium, $185-$215, good, $165-$195. Stock cow, $170-$180. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $170-$180, new crop, $175-$185, with an instance at $200. Ground and delivered, $175-$190. Bluestem grass hay, small , $7.50-$8/bale, large 3x4 squares, $130-$140 delivered, 3x3 squares, $100-$110, good large rounds, $85-$100. Brome, small squares, $8.50-$9.50/bale, large rounds, $95-$110, new crop 3x4 squares, $145-$150 delivered. For the week ending July 2, 2,188 tons of grinding alfalfa and 450 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
