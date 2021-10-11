Hay market prices remain steady for alfalfa and grass hay and movement remains slow, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Oct. 5.
Demand for grinder hay remains down at feed yards as they continue working through silage and corn chop. Producers were busy in the field harvesting last week, ahead of the rain. Between Sept. 30 and Oct. 3 most counties received at least a little precipitation. Rain totals ranged between 5.5 inches to a trace. According to the NASS Crop Progress Report, pasture and range conditions rated 8% very poor, 17% poor, 38% fair, 35% good, and 2% excellent. Prices are based on averages and are given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $260-$280 with an instance at $300. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock or dry cow, $185-$195. Grinding alfalfa, $175-$185. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $200-$210. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $7.50-$8.50 per bale, 3x3 squares, $115-$125. Wheat straw, large rounds, $65-$75. For the week ending Oct. 2, 7,888 tons of grinding alfalfa and 125 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, alfalfa pellets, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Good stock cow, $165-$175. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $160-$170 delivered. Ground and delivered, $190-$200. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $220-$235, 17% protein, $240-$250, dehydrated 17% protein, $310-$315. Bluestem grass hay, large squares, $100-$110. Brome: large rounds, $80-$90. Oat hay, good 3x4 squares, $110-$120. For the week ending Oct. 2, 7,087 tons of grinding alfalfa and 295 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, grass hay steady; movement slow to moderate. Horse or goat alfalfa, $250-$260. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Stock cow, $160-$170. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $145-$155. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $120-$130, good 3x3 squares, $115-$125, good, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$120, large rounds, $70-$85. Good brome, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $115-$125, large rounds, $85-$95. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$80. For the week ending Oct. 2, 1,724 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$400 delivered. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.05-1.10/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $175-$185. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $160-$170. Oat hay, 3x3 squares, $135-$145. Wheat straw, large squares, $75-$85.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock cow, $160-$170. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $130-$140; ground and delivered, $155-$165. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $5.50-$6/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, new crop large squares, $120-$130, good, large rounds new crop, $100-$120, premium, large rounds, $120-$130. Brome, small squares, $7.25-$8/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $125-$135, large rounds, $95-$110. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $85-$100. Certified weed free grass mulch, large rounds, $80-$90. For the week ending Oct. 2, 510 tons of grinding alfalfa and 104 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
