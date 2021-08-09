Hay market prices remain mostly steady for alfalfa and steady for grass hay, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Aug. 3.
Producers state that things are “quiet” with trades slowing in some areas, however, demand remains good with lots of out of state interest. Folks are finishing up second cutting and many are on their third with most areas needing some rain. This week’s cool down sure feels great but will have us spoiled. The upcoming heat wave will leave us wishing for fall. Drought’s footprint remained rather limited across Kansas, eastern Colorado, and southern Nebraska. Farther north and west, however, worsening drought impacts were observed across much of Montana, Wyoming, and the Dakotas. According to the US Drought Monitor for the week of July 27, abnormal dryness in Kansas remained at just under 30%, while moderate drought increased to 1.5%. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady; movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $260-$280. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock or dry cow, $175-$185. Grinding alfalfa, $170-$185. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $200-$210. Brome grass hay, large rounds, $80-$90. For the week ending July 31, 8,794 tons of grinding alfalfa and no dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, alfalfa pellets, ground/delivered steady, grinding alfalfa steady to $5 lower, movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Good, stock cow, $175-$185. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $160-$170 delivered. Ground and delivered, $190-$200. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $220-$230, 17% protein, $230-$250, dehydrated 17% protein, $305-$315. Brome, large rounds, $65-$75. Oat hay, good 3x4 squares, $110-$120. For the week ending July 31, 6,783 tons of grinding alfalfa and 195 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, grass hay steady, movement slow to moderate. Horse or goat alfalfa, $240-$250. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Stock cow, $155-$165. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $150-$160. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $125-$135, good 3x3 squares, $110-$120, good 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $90-$110, large rounds, $65-$75. Good brome, small squares, $125-$135, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $110-$120, large rounds, $75-$85. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$80. For the week ending 31, 3,271 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $245-$255. Dairy, Premium/Supreme 1.05-1.10/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $165-$175. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $140-$150 with an instance at $155-$160. Ground and delivered, not a large enough sample to report. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$70.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa steady, grinding alfalfa, grass hay steady, ground/delivered steady to $5 lower, movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock cow, $160-$170. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $100-$120, 3x4 squares, $120-$145, Ground and delivered, $155-$165. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $5-$6/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, old crop, $90-$100, large rounds, $60-$75. Brome, small squares, $6-$7/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $115-$125, large rounds, $85-$100. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $85-$100. For the week ending July 31, 513 tons of grinding alfalfa and 550 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
