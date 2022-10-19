Compared to the last report, prices were steady, and demand remained strong, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Oct. 18.
As the drought drags on, spirits are low, and concerns remain high with producers and end users in the hay and forage industry. Reports indicate there is not much out there to purchase, unless one is willing to pay up for it. Those that have hay left are either keeping it for their own use or hanging on to it for even higher prices. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Dairy alfalfa, ground and delivered, grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow to moderate. Supreme horse alfalfa, small squares, new crop, $10-$12/bale. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV, good stock or dry cow, $290-$300. Grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $285-$300, large 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $285-$300. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $300-$325. Bluestem grass hay, large rounds, $170-$180 delivered. Sudan, large rounds, $145-$155, large 3x4 squares, $145-$155. Teff, large rounds, $155-$165. For the week ending Oct. 15, 5,207 tons of grinding alfalfa and 150 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold. The average paid by feedlots on Oct. 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $244.90, up $16.82 from the previous month, usage was 583 tons/day, down 16% and total usage was 21,505 tons.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa $5-$10 higher, ground and delivered steady to $30 higher, alfalfa pellets, $15-$25 higher, movement moderate. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV. Good stock cow, $280-$290. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $250-$260 delivered, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $255-$265 delivered. Ground and delivered, $280-$295. Alfalfa/soybean, ground and delivered, $240-$295. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $265-$300, 17% protein, $290-$315, dehydrated 17% protein, $310-$315. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $160-$165, large squares 3x4 squares, $135-$145, large rounds, $100-$115. Brome, small squares, $9/bale, 3x4 squares, $145-$155, large rounds, $135-$140, medium 3x3 squares, $175-$185. Sudan, large rounds, $160-$170. Soybean stalks, large rounds, $145-$155. Soybean, large round, $150-$200. Wheat straw, $115-$125. For the week ending Oct. 15, 8,225 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,000 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold. The average paid by feedlots on Oct. 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $207.16, up $12.16 from the previous month, usage was 369 tons/day, down 4% and total usage was 11,083 tons.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, bluestem grass hay steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $260-$270. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV. Good, stock cow, $220-$230. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $140-$165, medium 3x3 squares, $130-$150, good 3x4 squares, $145-$160, large rounds, $120-$130. Brome, large rounds, $140-$150, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $150-$175. Wheat straw, large rounds, old contracts, $60-$70. For the week ending Oct. 15, 1,252 tons of grass hay was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa steady, grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$400 delivered, 3x4 squares, $250-$260. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.30-1.40/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $240-$280. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $230-$240.
Dairy alfalfa steady, ground/delivered, and bluestem grass hay steady, grinding alfalfa mostly steady, movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $11.50-$12.50/bale. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV. Horse hay, 3x4 squares, $290-$300. Stock cow, 3x4 squares, $205-$235. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $220-$230, large 3x4 squares, $245-$255. Alfalfa ground and delivered, $240-$300. Alfalfa mix ground and delivered, $270-$275. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $7.50-$8.50/bale, large 3x4 squares, $170-$180, good large rounds, $140-$155. Brome, small squares, $8.50-$9.50/bale, large rounds, $155-$165. Sudan, large rounds, $140. Soybean large rounds, $195-$205. Wheat straw, small squares, $6/bale, large rounds, $95-$105, large squares, $110-$120. Corn stalks, large rounds, $80-$100, corn stalks ground and delivered, $145-$155. For the week ending Oct. 15, 983 tons of grinding alfalfa and 175 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.