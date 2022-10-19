HAY

Compared to the last report, prices were steady, and demand remained strong, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Oct. 18.

As the drought drags on, spirits are low, and concerns remain high with producers and end users in the hay and forage industry. Reports indicate there is not much out there to purchase, unless one is willing to pay up for it. Those that have hay left are either keeping it for their own use or hanging on to it for even higher prices. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.

