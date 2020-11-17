Hay market prices were steady while demand and amount of hay traded backed off a bit, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Nov. 10. No report was issued Nov. 17 due to the Veteran’s Day holiday. Next report will be Nov. 24.
Most contributors stated that although sales and inquires slowed, there is hay around, with good quality hay becoming harder to find and folks are holding on to it. For those moving hay, it sounds like many trades have been out of state with loads moving to Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado and back east. Prices given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady, movement good to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $240-$250. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme $185-$237, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178.50. Stock or dry cow, $155-$165. Grinding alfalfa, $135-$150, with an instance at $160. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $160-$170 with an instance at $175. Grass hay, small squares, $8/bale, large 4x4 squares, $100-$110. Sorghum, large rounds, $80-$90. Wheat straw, small squares, $3.50-$4.50/bale, large 3x4 squares, $80-$90. For the week ending Nov. 7, 10,596 tons of grinding alfalfa and 3,327 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, alfalfa pellets, steady; movement moderate. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy, 1/point RFV, supreme $185-$225, premium $170-$195, good $150-$178. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $90-$110, $135-$145 delivered. Ground and delivered, $140-$155, with an instance at $160-$165. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $185-$205, 17% protein, $200-$210, dehydrated 17% protein, $305-$310. Bluestem grass hay, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $60-$90. Brome, large 4x4 squares, $100-$120, large rounds, $95-$100. Teff, large 3x4 squares, $135-$145, large rounds, $120-$130. Sudan, large rounds, $75-$85. Crabgrass, large rounds, $60-$70. Milo ground and delivered, $85-$95. Corn stalks, large squares, $65, large rounds, $60. Wheat straw, large 4x4 squares, $65-$75. For the week ending Nov. 7, 8,066 tons of grinding alfalfa and 525 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, grass hay mostly steady; movement slow to moderate. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$240. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $125-$130. Ground and delivered, none reported, Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $120-$125, good 3x3 squares, $100-$125, good, 3x4 squares, $100-$120, large 4x4 squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $70-$80. Good brome, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $95-$125, large rounds, $75-$85. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$70. For the week ending Nov. 7, 1,560 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $220-$230. Dairy, premium/supreme 1/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $145-$155. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $95-$105. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, $125-$135. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$70. Wheat straw, large squares, none reported.
North central/northeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, grass hay, steady, ground/delivered, steady to $10 higher; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$237, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178.50. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $115-$125. Ground and delivered, $130-$150. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $5.50-$6.50/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $100-$105, large rounds, $60-$90. Brome, small squares, $6.50-$7.50/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $110-$120, large rounds, $75-$85. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$65. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large 4x4 squares, $75-$85, $100-$110 delivered, large rounds, $65-$75. For the week ending Nov. 7, 724 tons of grinding alfalfa and 578 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market New Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
