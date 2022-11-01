HAY

Compared to the last report, prices, once again were mostly steady and demand remained strong while stores continue to dwindle, according to the Kansas Department of Agricutlure-USDA Market News Service, Nov. 1.

Some folks are still swathing their last cutting of alfalfa which seems to be taking twice as long as yields are so light. Lots of corn and milo stalks have been baled as feed yards are trying everything to stretch that alfalfa hay. Prices are based on averages and are given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.

