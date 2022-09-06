HAY

Compared to the last report, the hay market remained mostly steady on good demand, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Sept. 6.

Producers in many parts of the state were relieved to see some rain for the first time in weeks, but this much needed precipitation did little to reverse current drought conditions. Prices are based on averages and are given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.

