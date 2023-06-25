Compared to the last report, demand remains good, trade activity slow to moderate, and prices remained mostly steady, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, June 20.
New crop production outlook is overall slightly positive with the abundance of rain and bales slowly hitting the ground as prices continue to trickle in. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady, movement slow. Supreme horse alfalfa, small squares, $14-$15/bale. Dairy, 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good stock or dry cow, $300-$315. Grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $295-$300, new crop, $300-$310, large 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $300-$310, new crop, $300-$310. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $340-$350, new crop, $340-$355. Bluestem grass hay, $155-$165. Corn stalks, ground and delivered, $180-$195. For the week ending June 17, 10,117 tons of grinding alfalfa and 500 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa, ground and delivered, and alfalfa pellets, grinding alfalfa mostly steady, movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $325/ton. Dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good stock cow, $295-$305. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $280-$290 delivered, new crop, $280–$290, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $290-$300 delivered, new crop, $290-$300. Alfalfa ground and delivered, $315-$325. Alfalfa/soybean, ground and delivered, $295-$310. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $325-$340, 17% protein, $345-$360, dehydrated 17% protein, $420-$425. Rye grass, new crop, 3x4 squares, $235-$245. For the week ending June 17, 6,505.30 tons of grinding alfalfa and zero tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, grass hay steady, movement slow. Dairy alfalfa 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good, stock cow, $260-$270. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large 3x4 squares, $275-$285. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $170-$180, good 3x4 squares, $165-$175, large rounds, $140-$155. Brome, large squares, $190-$200 delivered. for the week ending June 17, 907 tons of grass hay was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa and grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$320, 3x3 squares, new crop first cutting, $300. Dairy, Premium/supreme 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $295-$300. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large 3x4 squares, $295-$310. Alfalfa ground and delivered, $280-$300.
Dairy alfalfa, ground/delivered, grinding alfalfa steady, and bluestem grass hay steady, movement slow. Dairy alfalfa 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Premium horse hay, small squares, $12/bale, 3x4 squares, $290-$300. Stock cow, 3x4 squares, $230-$240. New crop, $280-$300. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $250-$260, large 3x4 squares, $250-$275, new crop, $290-$300 FOB. Alfalfa ground and delivered, $290-$300. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, new crop, $8-$9/bale, large 3x4 squares, $150-$160, good large rounds, $140-$150. Brome, large rounds, $140-$150. Sudan, large round, $130-$150. Wheat straw, large squares, $120-$130. Corn stalks, large squares, $135-$145 delivered. For the week ending June 17, 440 tons of grinding alfalfa and 100 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
