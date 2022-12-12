HAY

Compared to the last report, prices were mostly steady with the exception of the south-central region where grinding alfalfa moved a bit higher, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Nov. 8.

Demand remains strong as evidenced by the number of phone calls producers are receiving, however, many producers are keeping their hay for their regular customers. Lots of corn, bean and milo stalks have been baled and are being used to blend with alfalfa. Prices are based on averages and are given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.

