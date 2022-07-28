HAY

Compared to the last report, prices were mostly steady but are bullish, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, July 26.

Folks are getting a lot of calls, but buyers and sellers are both nervous about making the deal, as all are unsure of where the price should truly be. Pricing is all over the map and not much has settled in yet, as there are a lot of “asking” prices being thrown around, but not a lot of “actual trade” prices to report. Crops out west continue to fail as the drought worsens and water allotments begin to run out. It’s hard to imagine things getting worse, but it apparently can. Once again, as a reminder, forage scams are continuing to crop up. Make sure whoever you are purchasing hay from is legit or someone you know.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.