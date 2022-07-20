Compared to the last report, prices were mostly steady, demand is good, but movement is slow, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, July 19.
Doom and gloom seemed to be the sentiment out there this past week, especially with the next 10 days expected to be brutal with 100 plus degree temperatures and not a rain drop in sight. All crops out west are going backwards, even with irrigation and most agree dryland alfalfa is done. Prices continue to firm up and demand is high. As forage price continues to rise, a reminder to be aware of hay scams. Recently there has been an increase in reported scams.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor for July 12, abnormally dry conditions remained at just over 12%, moderate drought increased to near 16%, severe drought increased to 15%, extreme drought remained near 15%, and exceptional drought remained at 1%. Prices are based on averages and are given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa and ground and delivered steady, movement slow. Supreme horse alfalfa, small squares new crop, $12/bale. Dairy 1.10-1.15/point RFV, supreme, $204-230, premium, $185-$215, good, $165-$195. Stock or dry, $200-$210. Grinding alfalfa, large rounds, new crop, $205-$220 with an instance at $230, new crop large 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $235-$245. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, old crop, $210-$220, new crop, $235-$. Bluestem grass hay, large rounds, $125-$135 delivered, large 3x4 squares, $150-$170 delivered. For the week ending July 16, 4,539 tons of grinding alfalfa and 540 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold. The average paid by feedlots on July 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $211.18, up $5.88 from the previous month, usage was 652 tons/day, up 2% and total usage was 19,570 tons.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered, alfalfa pellets steady; movement slow to moderate. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.10-1.15/point RFV, supreme, $204-$230, premium, $185-$215, good, $165-$195. Good stock cow, $180-$200. New crop, $215-$225. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $180-$190 delivered. New crop large rounds, $195-$205 delivered. Ground and delivered, $200-$210. New crop, $215-$230. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $245-$260, 17% protein, $250-$265, dehydrated 17% protein, $310-$315. Bluestem grass hay, large 3x4 squares, old crop, $110-$125. Brome, small squares, $9/bale, large rounds, $115-$125. Oat straw, $80-$90. Wheat straw, $95-$105. For the week ending July 16, 7,667 tons of grinding alfalfa and 850 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold. The average paid by feedlots on July 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $187.97, down $1.46 from the previous month, usage was 250 tons/day, down 11% and total usage was 7,488 tons.
Southeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, grass hay mostly steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $260-$270. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV. Good, stock cow, $190-$200. Fair/good grinding alfalfa,$155-$165, new crop, $175-$200. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $125-$135, large round, $75-$85, good 3x4 squares, $100-$120. Brome, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $120-$130. For the week ending July 16, 694 tons of grass hay was reported bought or sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa steady, grinding alfalfa steady to $5 higher, stock cow steady to $10 higher; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$400 delivered, 3x4 squares, $250-$260. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.10-1.15/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $195-$205. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $185-$195.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa ground/delivered and grass hay steady; grinding alfalfa steady to $10 higher, movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $11.50-$12.50/bale. Dairy 1.10-1.15/point RFV, supreme, $204-$230, premium, $185-$215, Good, $165-$195. Stock cow, $200-$210. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, new crop, $195-$205, new crop large 3x4 squares, $200-$230. Ground and delivered, old contracts, $175-$190. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $8/bale, large 3x4 squares, $130-$140, 3x3 squares, $100-$110, good large rounds old crop, $85-$100. Brome, small squares, $9/bale, new crop large rounds, $145-$155. Oat straw, large rounds, $85-$95. Wheat straw, small squares, $6/bale, large rounds, $80-$90, large squares, $85-$100. For the week ending July 16, 2,338 tons of grinding alfalfa and 50 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
